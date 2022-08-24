Phillies Recall Sánchez, Option Plassmeyer

Playing their seventh straight game in a row and not having an off day until Sept. 1, the Philadelphia Phillies are in need of a fresh arm.

Manager Rob Thomson said earlier in the week that left-hander Cristopher Sánchez would be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

That way, it gives starters Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler an extra day of rest as they approach September and a crucial stretch of games.

With the IronPigs this season, Sánchez has pitched to a 3.50 ERA across 12 starts, and struck out 45 batters in 46 1/3 innings. He last appeared in the majors with the Phillies on July 10 against the St. Louis Cardinals, tossing three innings and allowing two runs on two hits.

To make room for the southpaw on the 40-man roster, Michael Plassmeyer, who made his major league debut on Tuesday, was optioned. Plassmeyer picked up a strikeout in 1 1/3 scoreless innings in his debut.

