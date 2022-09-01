Phillies Release 2023 Spring Training Schedule

As the Philadelphia Phillies once again find themselves in the midst of a postseason push, the last thing anyone wants to do is think ahead to next season.

But alas, Philadelphia released their spring training schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday afternoon.

Pitchers and catchers are likely to report to the Phillies' complex in Clearwater, Fl. on or around Feb. 13-14, 2023.

The Phillies first spring game will take place at home at BayCare Ballpark against the New York Yankees at 1:05 p.m. on Feb. 25.

They will wrap things up for the spring on March 28 against the Toronto Blue Jays in Clearwater. Overall, the Phillies will play 16 games at home in "Clearwooder," as Bryce Harper donned on a t-shirt last spring, and 16 away games.

They open the regular season on the road, where they will face the Texas Rangers from March 30-April 2 for a three-game series. The rest of Philadelphia's 2023 regular season schedule can be viewed here.

