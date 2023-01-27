The Philadelphia Phillies re-signed outfielder Dustin Peterson to a minor league deal on Wednesday. Peterson has some Major League experience, but hasn't seen action at the level since 2019 with the Detroit Tigers.

Over the course of 46 at-bats at the MLB level, Peterson has registered a .217/.265/.304 slashline. He made his way over to the Phillies via trade from the Milwaukee Brewers last April. Milwaukee traded him for cash considerations.

Peterson then spent the remainder of the season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley where he hit .244/.318/.379 with nine home runs.

He is a good depth piece for the minor league system and, in a pinch, could potentially help out the MLB club if things got dire. Peterson does have some experience at the level, albeit a small sample size.

Despite being selected with the 50th overall pick by the San Diego Padres in the 2013 MLB draft, Peterson has never really been able to stick anywhere or find a home. Apparently Philadelphia likes what they see in him and are going to keep him around a little longer.

