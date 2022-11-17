Phillies Starter Nola Finishes Fourth in NL Cy Young Voting

Skip to main content

Phillies Starter Aaron Nola Finishes Fourth in NL Cy Young Voting

The Philadelphia Phillies landed just one pitcher, Aaron Nola, in the top-five of the National League Cy Young Voting.

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola placed fourth in National League Cy Young voting. He was the lone Phillies pitcher to be placed in the top five despite Zack Wheeler also being on the roster. 

Nola compiled a 3.25 ERA, 2.58 FIP with a 0.961 WHIP over 205.0 innings pitched during the 2022 MLB regular season. It was one of the better seasons Nola has put together since his arrival to the Major Leagues in July of 2015.

It is also the second time Nola has placed in the top five of Cy Young voting. The first time was in 2018 when he finished in third. 

Nola garnered five second-place votes and six third-place votes for his performance this past season. 

Disappointingly, Wheeler did not appear in the top five of voting after having a stellar season in which he pitched 153.0 innings to the tune of a 2.82 ERA with a 1.039 WHIP. His innings total likely played a large factor in his ballot placement.

Luckily for the Phillies, both starters will be returning to head the top of the rotation for the 2023 MLB season and will have their shot at putting together further Cy Young-worthy campaigns.

