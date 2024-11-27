Philadelphia Phillies Still Looking To Upgrade These Two Positions This Winter
Unlike many teams in Major League Baseball, the Philadelphia Phillies don't have a long list of needs. The club will need to improve in a few areas, but the core group of guys seems to be figured out.
While that's a positive, it doesn't diminish the fact the improvements they need to make are drastic.
The Phillies have a lot of work to do, and thankfully, the front office seems to understand that.
There are options for them to improve, too.
They've already said they plan to raise their payroll, and with Alec Bohm being a trade candidate and their elite farm system filled with players they could move, Dave Dombrowski has a lot to work with.
All signs point to Bohm being dealt.
Philadelphia is looking to upgrade its roster, and he's the easiest player to trade since he's a cost controlled player coming off an All-Star appearance.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic took some questions, including one about a proposed Phillies trade.
The deal was a three-team trade centered around Philadelphia moving Bohm and others, while acquiring Garrett Crochet.
Crochet has been linked to the Phillies over the past 12 months and will continue to be until he's moved. He's an elite-level starter, and contending teams often want those types of arms in their rotation.
However, according to Bowden, Philadelphia wants to improve their roster in other areas with him stating the outfield and bullpen are their biggest priorities right now.
"I like the concept of the deal, although I get the impression that the Phillies are more focused on acquiring an outfielder and a reliever than they are a starter. The White Sox are more focused on acquiring future middle-of-the-order bats. So this proposal doesn’t really fit what those teams are most actively looking to do. Bohm fits great with the Mariners though."
The outfield has been highly questioned over the past 24 months.
The Phillies haven't figured out their issues in center field, arguably the biggest hole on the team.
It'd take a lot more than Bohm, but perhaps they could get a deal done that would involve Luis Robert Jr. and Crochet.
Adding one of the best center fielders in baseball would fix some of their issues on paper.
There are a lot of ways things could go this winter, but it's good to see Philadelphia understands they need to upgrade two important positions.