Philadelphia Phillies 'Among' Teams Showing Interest in Left-Handed Ace
The Philadelphia Phillies front office can't get too caught up in the offseason just yet, as they have a real opportunity to win a World Series in 2024.
However, as Dave Dombrowski has proven time and time again, he'll be ready to go when it matters most.
When the offseason comes around, expect the top executive in Major League Baseball to be on the phone ready to talk with players and agents.
How the Phillies play in the playoffs will likely determine what they'll do in the offseason. Even then, however, it's possible they'll still look to do something big.
Philadelphia has never sat on their hands, so don't expect that to change, even if they win a World Series.
There will be multiple big names on the market this offseason, both as free agents and players traded.
Of the players expected to be traded include Garrett Crochet, who the Phillies showed interest in during the trade deadline.
They didn't want to part ways with some of their top prospects, and Crochet also said a few days before the deadline that if he were to have been traded, he wanted to be paid before pitching in October.
That likely didn't help the Chicago White Sox, but it's part of the business.
As they look to trade him this offseason, the return could still be massive for a White Sox team that needs all the help they can get.
They clearly aren't in a position to win anytime soon, so getting high-level prospects back seems like the logical thing to do.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Philadelphia is expected to be one of the teams that express interest.
"White Sox starter Garrett Crochet says he’s interested in signing a long-term contract extension, but the White Sox still fully intend to trade him this winter, with the Philadelphia Phillies among the teams expressing interest."
Bringing in Crochet to this already established rotation would give the Phillies the best pitching staff in Major League Baseball. One could already argue that they have as such, but adding the left-hander would go a long way.
This was his first season as a full-time starter, and he posted a 3.58 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and struck out 209 hitters in 146.0 innings pitched.
There are concerns about his long-term health, given that this was something new, but with how he threw in in 2024, there's reason to believe he'll remain elite moving forward.