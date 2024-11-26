Could Phillies Get Major Discount in Trade for Potential Superstar Outfielder?
The Philadelphia Phillies are looking at ways to improve their outfield.
Just about everyone around the baseball world and in the fanbase linked them to Juan Soto based on his connections with multiple players and coaches in the organization and their overall need to improve their offensive production.
But, it's starting to sound like that is not going to happen after reports have surfaced they have not offered the superstar a contract like others around the league.
Another player who has constantly been connected to the Phillies is Chicago White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr., who continues to be made available for trade this offseason.
There is a clear need for the White Sox to start tearing things down so they can undergo a full rebuild, which is the reason why he and their star pitcher, Garrett Crochet, are being floated.
Chicago has been extremely stubborn regarding their asking price for their elite players, something that has caused other teams around the league to not engage in conversations.
That could change this winter, though.
"The guy is certainly intriguing, but they've got a really high price tag on him. You've got to hope he finally stays healthy and can be the player everyone envisioned all along. But the White Sox are acting like he's some big star center fielder and are asking for your top prospects," one general manager told Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY.
If the White Sox are truly looking to move him, they might reduce their asking price.
Like the anonymous GM told the MLB insider, while Robert is tantalizing on paper, he's been on the injured list numerous times throughout his career and has only played more than 100 games just once during his five Major League seasons.
Teams aren't going to trade away their top prospects to acquire him, but they might be willing to part with one or two if that means they can bring in the high-ceiling slugger who has a .267/.316/.474 slash line with 88 homers and 245 RBI across his 467 games.
Chicago might not budge, willing to wait and see if someone around the league caves and meets their demands, but the further Robert eats into his club control, the less valuable of a trade chip he becomes.
Philadelphia could take advantage.
The asking price for Crochet, who the Phillies have been reportedly calling on, started with Alec Bohm and top prospect Justin Crawford with some others likely thrown in.
Perhaps Philadelphia tries to ramp things up to acquire both Crochet and Robert in a package that features Bohm, Crawford, Starlyn Caba, and one of their top minor league pitchers.
That would certainly be a splash.
This will continue to be something to monitor throughout the winter.