Philadelphia Phillies Predicted To Spend Big After Disappointment in October
The Philadelphia Phillies are heading into free agency as a team likely to improve after a very early exit from the playoffs.
It was a disappointing end to the 2024 campaign for the Phillies.
Despite being a World Series contender, the team was able to win just one game in the series against the New York Mets.
Coming into the playoffs, it appeared that Philadelphia had put together one of their more complete rosters in recent years, however, their bullpen, which was superb in the regular season, let them down in the playoffs.
Most of their outfield was non-existent at the plate as well.
Those will probably be two areas the Phillies look to improve, but they also might look to shake things up by trading their All-Star third baseman, Alec Bohm.
As a team that will be looking to improve, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently spoke about Philadelphia as a team that will certainly be spending this winter.
“A team like the Phillies has needs and an aggressive owner in John Middleton, paired with an all-in president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski. They also have an MLB-high $223.6 million in commitments towards their 2025 payroll already. After an early playoff exit, the Phillies certainly are going to be active this winter. Perhaps, though, it will be more on the trade market than in free agency.”
The Phillies are not shy when it comes to upgrading their team, and this offseason should be no different.
With the entire core of 2024 coming back and many of their stars like Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler still in their prime, the window to win is still open.
While going for a player like Juan Soto would be nice, it might not be the most likely place where Philadelphia looks to spend this offseason.
Since there are some good hitting free agent options in the outfield and a plethora of relief pitchers that are available, it appears like that will be where money is spent.
However, what happens with Bohm could drastically change things.
If the Phillies trade their third baseman, players like Alex Bregman and Willy Adames could go right to the top of the priority list for Philadelphia.
After the disappointing end to the season, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Phillies go for one of the best free agents available, but they can still have a nice winter and improve their roster without a massive signing.