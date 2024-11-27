Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Trade Includes Philadelphia Phillies All-Star
Some of the biggest news to this point in the MLB offseason has been the Philadelphia Phillies placing All-Star Alec Bohm on the trade block.
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft had a very solid campaign, slashing .280/.332/.448 with 15 home runs. He also recorded a career-high 44 doubles and career-high-tying 97 RBI.
His strikeout numbers dipped and he is hitting the ball in the air more, which normally turns into positive results at the plate. He still doesn’t strike out much, as he puts the ball in play consistently.
However, given how disappointing the team’s performance in the playoffs was, a shakeup is being sought after.
Bohm, who is one of the youngest players in an aging Phillies core, could be used as a trade chip to help fill other needs on the roster.
The third baseman has been linked to several different teams around the league, as several could use help at the hot corner. With Alex Bregman as the top option in free agency, and Willy Adames being someone willing to move to third base from shortstop, options are limited.
That could lead to a team checking in with Philadelphia about Bohm should they not land a free agent they seek.
One of the teams who are in the market for help at third base and for a lineup upgrade is the Seattle Mariners.
Over at MLB Network, writer Anthony Castrovince created a blockbuster trade that not only sends the Phillies' third baseman to the greater northwest, but fills the void created in the City of Brotherly Love.
Castrovince included the St. Louis Cardinals in the megadeal.
Third baseman Nolan Arenado and relief pitcher Ryan Helsley land in Philadelphia from the Cardinals. Emerson Hancock, a reliever from the Mariners, also heads to the Phillies.
St. Louis receives a haul of prospects in outfielder Justin Crawford and right-handed pitcher Mick Abel, the Nos. 3 and 6 prospects in the Phillies system, and outfielder Lazard Montes, the No. 3 prospect of the Mariners.
This would be a huge trade for all teams involved, and one that comes with some risk for Philadelphia.
Arenado still does incredible work at third base, but is it worth taking on his contract and decreasing offensive production?
He is owed a lot of money over the next three years as well, so unless the Cardinals are paying some of it, it is hard to envision the Phillies wanting to bring him on.
Adding Helsley to the bullpen, however, could actually be the main goal of this deal.
He would help offset the potential losses of Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman, who are both free agents.
An All-Star in two out of the last three campaigns, Helsley has been one of the most productive late-inning pitchers in baseball. In 2024, he led MLB with 49 saves, registering a 2.04 ERA across 65 appearances and 66 1/3 innings, striking out 79.
Hancock has several years of team control remaining.
He turns 26 next May and could be someone to help eat innings as a middle reliever for Rob Thomson to help bridge the gap to his high-leverage pitchers.