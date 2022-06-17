Logan O'Hoppe Cracks MLB's Top 100 Prospects List

If you're a Philadelphia Phillies fan, you're probably familiar with the name Logan O'Hoppe by now. The 22-year-old catching prospect has been lighting the Phillies' farm system on fire this season after breaking out in the Arizona Fall League last year.

The Phillies' 23rd round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft jumped up eight spots between 2021 and 2022 in Philadelphia's prospect rankings—from no. 11 to no. 3 overall.

The New York native is slashing .283/.401/.578 with a career-high 14 home runs and 38 RBI with Double-A Reading in 2022. O'Hoppe took home Eastern League Player of the Week back in May for the week of the 17th due to his tremendous production.

So, at this point, it shouldn't be all that surprising that O'Hoppe has now entered MLB's Top 100 prospects list. With Minnesota Twins' José Miranda officially graduating from prospect status, O'Hoppe clocks in at #100 on MLB's list.

He joins the Phillies' top two prospects in Andrew Painter and Mick Abel on the list, who appear at #69 and #71, respectively. The pitching duo are currently teammates on the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, along with Griff McGarry and Ben Brown in the stocked starting rotation.

O'Hoppe will certainly be an enticing name at the trade deadline given his performance at the plate this season, especially out of the catcher's spot. The Phillies are not on short supply when it comes to catchers, as they have O'Hoppe, Rafael Marchan, and Donny Sands all having solid seasons, so it will be interesting to see if one of them gets shipped away in August.

As of now, however, Philadelphia's top three prospects are all within great company in MLB's top 100.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!