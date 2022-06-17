Logan O'Hoppe Cracks MLB's Top 100 Prospects List

Skip to main content
O'Hoppe Cracks MLB's Top 100 Prospects List

O'Hoppe Cracks MLB's Top 100 Prospects List

The Philadelphia Phillies' exciting catching prospect has entered MLB's Top 100.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies' exciting catching prospect has entered MLB's Top 100.

If you're a Philadelphia Phillies fan, you're probably familiar with the name Logan O'Hoppe by now. The 22-year-old catching prospect has been lighting the Phillies' farm system on fire this season after breaking out in the Arizona Fall League last year.

The Phillies' 23rd round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft jumped up eight spots between 2021 and 2022 in Philadelphia's prospect rankings—from no. 11 to no. 3 overall.

The New York native is slashing .283/.401/.578 with a career-high 14 home runs and 38 RBI with Double-A Reading in 2022. O'Hoppe took home Eastern League Player of the Week back in May for the week of the 17th due to his tremendous production.

So, at this point, it shouldn't be all that surprising that O'Hoppe has now entered MLB's Top 100 prospects list. With Minnesota Twins' José Miranda officially graduating from prospect status, O'Hoppe clocks in at #100 on MLB's list.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

He joins the Phillies' top two prospects in Andrew Painter and Mick Abel on the list, who appear at #69 and #71, respectively. The pitching duo are currently teammates on the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, along with Griff McGarry and Ben Brown in the stocked starting rotation.

O'Hoppe will certainly be an enticing name at the trade deadline given his performance at the plate this season, especially out of the catcher's spot. The Phillies are not on short supply when it comes to catchers, as they have O'Hoppe, Rafael Marchan, and Donny Sands all having solid seasons, so it will be interesting to see if one of them gets shipped away in August.

As of now, however, Philadelphia's top three prospects are all within great company in MLB's top 100. 

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  3. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  4. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  5. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  6. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  7. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  8. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_10206207
News

Logan O'Hoppe Cracks MLB's Top 100 Prospects List

By Lauren Amour34 seconds ago
USATSI_14174508
Prospects

Scott Kingery Blasts Solo Shot in Lehigh Valley Loss

By Alex Carr1 hour ago
USATSI_10686999
News

Philadelphia Phillies to Add Two 1980 World Series Members to Wall of Fame

By Alex Carr4 hours ago
USATSI_18531386
News

Johan Camargo Begins Rehab Assignment, Bailey Falter Recalled

By Lauren Amour5 hours ago
USATSI_18277753
Opinions

One of the Best Closers Might Be Out of the Phillies' Price Range

By Leo Morgenstern22 hours ago
USATSI_18442274
Opinions

When will Ranger Suárez's Struggles End?

By Declan HarrisJun 16, 2022
USATSI_18542251
News

Philadelphia Phillies Phocus: Stubbs Saves the Day

By Lauren AmourJun 16, 2022
USATSI_16294541 (1)
Prospects

Phillies Prospect Griff McGarry Twirls Ten Punchouts

By Alex CarrJun 16, 2022