Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Weekend Recap: O'Hoppe Rounds Out Absurd Week

The weekend wasn't full of team wins for the Philadelphia Phillies' minor league system; the affiliates found themselves on top in just two of eight games this weekend.

That sad fact aside, there were individual wins aplenty. Logan O'Hoppe stayed scorching for Reading, while Hao-Yu Lee, Andrew Painter, and other prospective fan favorites continued to add to their already impressive seasons.

Here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm over the weekend:

Top Stories:

Triple-A: RHP Colton Eastman - 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 6 K

The final inning of Eastman's start was unfortunately prevented thanks to some heavy rain, but he managed a solid outing nonetheless.

The 25-year-old fourth rounder from 2018 hasn't exactly popped eyes over the course of his minor league career, but he has been steadily consistent, posting a career 3.64 ERA in 46 starts.

He's put up a decent 2022 thus far, but is seeing a slightly troubling trend. He's found an uptick in strikeout percentage, but apparently sacrificed his walk rate to do so. In 31.2 innings this year, Eastman has recorded 34 strikeouts, and a whopping 26 walks.

Double-A: C Logan O'Hoppe - 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, 3 BB, 2 K

In perhaps one of the craziest seven-day stretches ever seen from a minor leaguer, O'Hoppe is a shoe-in for Eastern League Player of the Week.

Dating back to last Sunday, O'Hoppe went 13-for-24 slamming six home runs, walking six times, and striking out just three.

Logan has appeared as the 'top story' in every single minor league recap this week, so if you want to read more about just how wild his week was, check out those previous installments!

High-A: RHP Ben Brown - 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K

This is an interesting development.

Brown has pitched two gems in a row, and has K'd 16 batters across his last 11.1 innings pitched.

After returning from Tommy John surgery, the 22-year-old reportedly tacked on some extra velocity, and is making better use of his 6'6" frame. He seems to have fully leveled-up to a starter's workload now, meaning he'll continue to see opportunities in the Blue Claws' rotation. He boasts a starter's arsenal, and will be an intriguing arm to watch as the year goes on.

Single-A: INF Hao-Yu Lee, 3-for-8, HR, R, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 2 K

In what has become the biggest breakout within the Phillies' system, Hao-Yu Lee continues to torch Single-A pitching.

The 19-year-old is up to a .316 average on the season paired with a .924 OPS and six home runs. Lee's keen contact ability was always his biggest selling point, but it's unlikely anybody could've predicted this kind of power stroke from him.

His quick hands, strong pitch selection, and mature eye continue to impress, as he's catching up on his BB:K ratio, which now stands at 20 walks to 27 strikeouts.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Rochester Red Wings: W 4-2, L 1-0

Notable Performances:

1B Darick Hall - 1-for-6, R, RBI, BB

OF Matt Vierling - 2-for-6, 2B, R, BB, 3 K

Reading Fightin' Phillies vs. Somerset Patriots: L 2-6

Notable Performances:

RHP Noah Skirrow - 6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 5 K

LHP Brian Marconi - 1.0, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks: L 7-4, L 5-4

Notable Performances:

OF Ethan Wilson - 3-for-8, HR, 2B, 2R, 4 RBI, K

OF Johan Rojas - 2-for-8, HR, R, BB, K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Fort Myers Mighty Mussels: W 5-4, L 7-6

OF Mickey Moniak - 2-for-7, R, 2 RBI, 3 K

RHP Andrew Painter - 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 5 BB, 6 K

