The Philadelphia Phillies agreed to Minor League deals with relief pitcher Jesus Cruz and outfielder Dustin Peterson, according to the transactions log at MLB.com and cited by MLB Trade Rumors.

It’s unclear if either player will receive a non-roster invitation to spring training.

Cruz appeared in seven games for the Atlanta Braves last season and allowed eight hits and six earned runs in 8 2/3 innings.

Peterson, a former second round draft pick by the San Diego Padres, played briefly with the Braves in 2018 and the Detroit Tigers in ’19. In 19 career games, Peterson hit .217 with no home runs and six RBI.

Peterson hit .244 with nine home runs and 47 RBI for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season.

