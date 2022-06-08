Report: Mets' Alonso and Marte's Status Unclear After Injury

During the New Yorks Mets' loss to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, Pete Alonso and Starling Marte both left the game with injury. Alonso was hit by a pitch and Marte showed signs of discomfort following a failed attempt at stealing second.

As reported by Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, when asked if their absence will be short, Met's manager Buck Showalter replied, "I love your optimism, but I don’t share it at this point."

Although any reports on Marte are yet to come out, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Alonso's X-Rays came back negative yet he is still listed as day to day.

The potential loss of both sluggers, even if for a short stint of games, would be a significant blow for the Mets as both players are consistent parts of the lineup.

Alonso has been having himself a hot start to the year, slugging .282/.360/.546 with 16 home runs and 54 RBI, both of those categories are a team high for New York.

Marte, who signed a four-year deal with the Mets in the offseason has also had quite the impressive start to his tenure in the orange pinstripes as he is hitting .278/.317/.443.

These potential losses would only pile on to the Met's list of injuries as Jacob DeGrom and Max Scherzer are still weeks out from return, with Scherzer rehabbing his way back from his oblique injury.

As it currently stands, the Mets sit eight games clear of the Atlanta Braves and 10.5 of the Phillies in the NL East standings. Therefore, they do have a bit of a cushion before their injuries become a bigger concern.

In the coming days, the Mets will finish their series against the Padres, then travel north to take on the Los Angeles Angels, before facing a tougher opponent in the Milwaukee Brewers. Sufficed to say that, for the Mets, it'd be better to have both players back sooner rather than later.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!