Report: Mets Ace Max Scherzer Suffers Oblique Injury

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer will miss time with an oblique injury. The news comes a day following Scherzer exiting his start after 5.2 innings due to the injury.

Heyman noted that the oblique injury may take a month or more to return to the mound in some cases, surely testing the starting pitching depth of the Mets.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com also reported that Scherzer had been dealing with blisters on his pitching hand, however, these will all but certainly be healed by the time Scherzer returns to the mound.

To date, Scherzer has recorded a 5-1 record with a 2.54 ERA in eight starts and has been a key piece of the hot start in New York.

Over the offseason, New York inked Scherzer to a three-year, $130 million deal to lead their rotation alongside Jacob deGrom. With deGrom still sidelined by a shoulder blade injury, it'll be the job of Chris Bassitt, Carlos Carrasco, Taijuan Walker, Tylor Megill (who's currently on the IL) and likely David Peterson to hold down what currently is the fourth-best ERA in Major League Baseball at 3.32.

The door has certainly opened for the Philadelphia Phillies to cut into the Mets' six-game lead in the division while their Hall of Fame duo remains out. While Bryce Harper prepares for his return from a PRP injection, the offense needs to make its push now before New York can return to full strength.

