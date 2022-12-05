Report: Phillies Agree to Terms With Trea Turner

All the build up and tension has finally released, the Philadelphia Phillies got their man.

Looking to improve upon a miracle 2022 which saw the Phillies defy expectation and win the NL pennant, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has lofty expectation to build upon such unexpected success.

According to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN, Trea Turner is the first piece of that puzzle. A known friend of NLCS MVP Bryce Harper, the Phillies finally came to terms with the superstar shortstop and super agent Scott Boras at the Winter Meetings in San Diego.

Turner's signing will have rippling impacts across the roster, both offensively and defensively. 2022 shortstop Bryson Stott will see a long-term move to second base, while one of Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins may lose their spot atop the lineup.

Since 2019, Turner has slashed .311/.361/.509, averaging 26 home runs and 35 stolen bases over a 162 game sample in that span.

The deal is a reported 11 years, $300 million.

Given Turner's caliber, his salary will likely have luxury tax implications for further signings, though Phillies owner John Middleton has expressed, both verbally and financially, he has no qualms going over the competitive balance tax threshold.

Turner has massive implications for the Phillies 2023 hopes, and with Harper out for what could be more than half the season, Turner's impact on the offensive outlook is unmistakable.

