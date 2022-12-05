Report: Phillies Agree to Terms With Trea Turner

Skip to main content

Report: Philadelphia Phillies Agree to Terms With Free Agent Shortstop Trea Turner

According to a new report, the Philadelphia Phillies have come to terms with super star free agent shortstop Trea Turner.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

All the build up and tension has finally released, the Philadelphia Phillies got their man.

Looking to improve upon a miracle 2022 which saw the Phillies defy expectation and win the NL pennant, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has lofty expectation to build upon such unexpected success.

According to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN, Trea Turner is the first piece of that puzzle. A known friend of NLCS MVP Bryce Harper, the Phillies finally came to terms with the superstar shortstop and super agent Scott Boras at the Winter Meetings in San Diego.

Turner's signing will have rippling impacts across the roster, both offensively and defensively. 2022 shortstop Bryson Stott will see a long-term move to second base, while one of Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins may lose their spot atop the lineup.

Since 2019, Turner has slashed .311/.361/.509, averaging 26 home runs and 35 stolen bases over a 162 game sample in that span.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The deal is a reported 11 years, $300 million.

Given Turner's caliber, his salary will likely have luxury tax implications for further signings, though Phillies owner John Middleton has expressed, both verbally and financially, he has no qualms going over the competitive balance tax threshold.

Turner has massive implications for the Phillies 2023 hopes, and with Harper out for what could be more than half the season, Turner's impact on the offensive outlook is unmistakable.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023?
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. Bryce Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
  6. Six Philadelphia Phillies Declare Free Agency
  7. Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
  8. Jimmy Rollins Describes Disrespectful Treatment by Ryne Sandberg
  9. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_19234402
News

Report: Phillies Agree to Terms With Trea Turner

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19353271
Opinions

How Does Verlander's Deal With the Mets Impact the Phillies?

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19261290
News

Report: Phillies a "Team to Watch" for Taillon

By Alex Carr
USATSI_18935998
News

Phillies Meet with Four Top Free Agent Shortstops Prior to Winter Meetings

By Alex Carr
USATSI_19370429
Opinions

The Phillies Need More From Castellanos in Harper's Absence

By Andy Jasner
USATSI_16294541 (1)
Opinions

Does McGarry Deserve a Spot in the Phillies Opening Day Rotation?

By Andy Jasner
USATSI_16770441
News

Jacob deGrom is Gone from the NL East

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19146939
News

Phillies Claim Outfielder Jake Cave off Waivers

By Ben Silver