Report: Phillies' Harper Inching Closer to Return

Philadelphia Phillies' slugger Bryce Harper, who's been sidelined with a broken thumb since June 25, will take batting practice on the field Monday for first time since his injury.

Harper will take BP at Citizens Bank Park. This is the next step in ramping himself up to reunite with the club, as he's been seen running the bases and hitting off of a tee. However, the Phillies did shut down his throwing program on Aug. 9, so he will be strictly DH-ing upon his return.

Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said Harper is "progressing well." It is believed that the 2021 NL MVP is nearing a rehab assignment, and thus, a return to Philadelphia's lineup.

Luckily, his teammates have picked up the slack in his absence, playing to a 25-15 record since he hit the injured list. Still, he'll be a welcome addition when he returns, as Harper was on another MVP-like tear before he went down. He slashed .318/.385/.599 with 15 home runs and 48 RBI across 275 plate appearances.

