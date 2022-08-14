Report: Phillies' Harper Inching Closer to Return

Skip to main content
Report: Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper Inching Closer to Return

© Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper Inching Closer to Return

The Philadelphia Phillies are expecting Bryce Harper to rejoin to the club soon.

Philadelphia Phillies' slugger Bryce Harper, who's been sidelined with a broken thumb since June 25, will take batting practice on the field Monday for first time since his injury.

Harper will take BP at Citizens Bank Park. This is the next step in ramping himself up to reunite with the club, as he's been seen running the bases and hitting off of a tee. However, the Phillies did shut down his throwing program on Aug. 9, so he will be strictly DH-ing upon his return.

Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said Harper is "progressing well." It is believed that the 2021 NL MVP is nearing a rehab assignment, and thus, a return to Philadelphia's lineup.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Luckily, his teammates have picked up the slack in his absence, playing to a 25-15 record since he hit the injured list. Still, he'll be a welcome addition when he returns, as Harper was on another MVP-like tear before he went down. He slashed .318/.385/.599 with 15 home runs and 48 RBI across 275 plate appearances.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  3. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  6. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  7. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  8. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18738055
News

Report: Phillies' Harper Inching Closer to Return

By Lauren Amourjust now
USATSI_18866227
Game Day

Despite Phenomenal Nola Performance, Phillies Brought Down by deGrom

By Kade Kistner1 hour ago
painter
Prospects

Phillies Prospect Painter Deserves a Promotion

By Ben Silver12 hours ago
USATSI_18573794
Opinions

Why Thomson Should Win NL Manager of the Year

By Lauren Amour18 hours ago
USATSI_16770441
Opinions

Could the Phillies Steal deGrom from the Mets this Offseason?

By Leo Morgenstern21 hours ago
USATSI_18860815
Opinions

Stott is the Phillies Leadoff Hitter of the Future

By Alex CarrAug 13, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
USATSI_18860843
Game Day

Phillies Youth Spark Victory, Overcome Scherzer and Mets

By Ben SilverAug 13, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
USATSI_18543538
Around MLB

Report: Padres' Star Tatis Jr. Suspended, Done for Season

By Lauren AmourAug 12, 2022 7:20 PM EDT