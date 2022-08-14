Skip to main content
© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies' reliever Corey Knebel could miss time with a lat strain.

As if Sunday's contest against the New York Mets couldn't get worse for the Philadelphia Phillies, now they may be without a bullpen arm for an uncertain amount of time.

In the bottom of the seventh inning of Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Mets, right-hander Corey Knebel left the ballgame in the middle of inning. He threw 14 pitches, nine of them balls. He exited with a Phillies' athletic trainer.

It was reported after the game by The Athletic's Matt Gelb that Knebel has a lat strain. He is scheduled to travel back to the Philadelphia on Sunday night and receive an MRI on Monday.

As of now, it's undetermined how much time Knebel would miss. The Phillies will likely call someone like Mark Appel, Francisco Morales, or even Erik Miller—all of whom are on the 40-man roster—up to replace Knebel should he hit the injured list.

After a rough first few months of the season, which saw him demoted from the closer's role, Knebel had started to turn things around. Since July 2, he's held opponents to a .592 OPS and pitched to a 3.38 ERA.

Report: Knebel Likely to Miss Time With Lat Strain

