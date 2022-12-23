The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly agreed to terms with closer Craig Kimbrel.

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to add this winter as they sign closer Craig Kimbrel to a one-year, $10 million deal according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Kimbrel will join a Phillies bullpen that was in need of additional backend and veteran pieces.

At Kimbrel’s best, he is a dominant closer. However, he spent last season and a half experiencing some struggles while with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox.

It’s a move well worth the risk and price considering former Phillie David Robertson agreed to the same contract earlier this month and is the same contract Corey Knebel signed last year with Philadelphia.

It is a shrewd move by the Phillies and could pay dividends this season.

