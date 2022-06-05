Roman Quinn Elects Free Agency Following DFA

Skip to main content
The Philadelphia Phillies have announced that outfielder Roman Quinn has elected free agency after clearing waivers and being assigned to the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs.

The announcement comes three days after Quinn was designated for assignment by the Phillies.

Quinn re-signed with the Phillies in April to help provide outfield depth in following a stint with the Miami Marlins in spring training.

This season, Quinn struggled in the batter's box, hitting .162/.225/.189 across 23 games. Quinn places within the bottom five of the Phillies' 40-man roster in all of those metrics.

