Roman Quinn Elects Free Agency Following DFA

Roman Quinn Elects Free Agency
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn has elected free agency after being outrighted to Lehigh Valley.
The Philadelphia Phillies have announced that outfielder Roman Quinn has elected free agency after clearing waivers and being assigned to the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs.
The announcement comes three days after Quinn was designated for assignment by the Phillies.
Quinn re-signed with the Phillies in April to help provide outfield depth in following a stint with the Miami Marlins in spring training.
Scroll to Continue
This season, Quinn struggled in the batter's box, hitting .162/.225/.189 across 23 games. Quinn places within the bottom five of the Phillies' 40-man roster in all of those metrics.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
- Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
- 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
- "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
- Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!