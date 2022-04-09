Report: Quinn Returns to Philadelphia Phillies on Minor League Deal

Skip to main content
Report: Quinn Returns to Philadelphia on Minor League-Deal

Roman Quinn spent 11 years in the Philadelphia Phillies minor league system from 2011 to 2021. Now it seems like he'll return for a 12th season on a minor league deal.

Roman Quinn had spent 11 seasons in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. He was drafted second in the 2011 MLB Amateur Draft, and by 2021, very few coaches and/or players had been with the franchise longer than he had.

Battling for the starter position in centerfield in May, he tore his Achilles tendon round third base in a game against the Tampa Bay Rays, ending his season after barely two months and 62 plate appearances.

Through the offseason, he rehabbed that injury and signed a minor league contract and received a spring training invite from the Miami Marlins in March.

But his tenure in Miami didn't last long. Quinn failed to make the big league club out of camp and was released on April 5. Then the Phillies came calling.

Quinn signed another minor league deal, this time with the Phillies, knowing he'll play in Triple-A. However, the injuries to Mickey Moniak and Odúbel Herrera mean he'll likely replace Simon Muzziotti on the 28-man roster sooner rather than later.

The Phillies only conundrum would be removing a player from the 40-man roster to make room, but as soon as a player ends up on the 60-day IL or is traded, expect Quinn and his speed to rejoin the Phillies again in centerfield.

