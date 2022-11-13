Rule 5 Draft Deadline Approaching for Phillies
The 2022 Rule 5 draft will take place on Dec. 7 as part of baseball's annual Winter Meetings. In order to protect eligible minor league players from the draft, teams must add those prospects to their 40-man roster by 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
The Philadelphia Phillies have several players they'll want to consider protecting before this year's deadline. The list includes outfielders and current Arizona Fall League studs Johan Rojas and Carlos De La Cruz, and relief pitchers Erik Miller and McKinley Moore.
Rule 5 eligible players who are unlikely to be protected include Cristian Hernandez, Andrew Schultz, and Dominic Pipkin.
Currently, the Phillies have room to add four players to their 40-man roster. To do so, however, would make it difficult to add additional players in trades and free agency this winter. Thus, it's likely the team will only protect only two or three eligible names.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023?
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- Bryce Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
- Six Philadelphia Phillies Declare Free Agency
- Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
- Jimmy Rollins Describes Disrespectful Treatment by Ryne Sandberg
- Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!