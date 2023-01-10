The Philadelphia Phillies have had a hell of a winter. They added superstar Trea Turner, starter Taijuan Walker, and All-Star closer Gregory Soto.

The middle infield has been solidified for the next decade. The rotation has been rounded out nicely. And now the bullpen could be one of the most formidable in all of baseball with José Alvarado, Seranthony Domínguez, and Soto rounding out the back end.

Hard throwers.

One person who does like the direction the Phillies have taken this winter is Ryan Howard. Speaking on the MLB Network Radio, Howard had some things to say about the direction of the team and their potential return to the postseason this coming 2023 MLB season.

"They’re going out and doing all the right things, but I think even more importantly is the guys that are coming back. It’s one of those things that when you get a taste of the postseason and not only did they get a taste of the postseason, but you made it all the way to the World Series, you come back the next year with that little bit of a chip on your shoulder and now you understand what the postseason is. You got there. You got to the mountain top. Didn’t get all the way and win it, but now you know what the expectation is and they should have that expectation for themselves."

Expectations are high coming into this next season. Simply making it to the World Series is not enough for the Phillies. They want to win. President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski is leading the charge for a reason. He is aggressive and will win at all costs.

This is going to be a fun team come spring.

