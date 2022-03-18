Thursday MLB Free Agents/Trades/Rumors Wrap-up

Thursday didn't feature the flash on the free agent or trade front that Wednesday promised. But there were still plenty of smaller deals to tide baseball fans over until players like Carlos Correa, Trevor Story and Nick Castellanos find their free agent homes.

Castellanos was however, linked to teams for the first time since the lockout ended. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, he's continued to draw interest from his hometown Miami Marlins, and strangely enough, the Philadelphia Phillies.

A Phillies-Castellanos deal would mean the Phillies have crossed the luxury tax, making this a strange link. Phillies President Dave Dombrowski clarified Monday that he has strict orders not to cross the luxury tax.

In the AL Central, the Royals continue looking to improve, they've inquired with the Oakland Athletics on starter Frankie Montas according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

The A's are having a firesale right now, so Montas might come cheap after the best season of his career in 2021, pitching to a 3.37 ERA over 187.0 innings.

Other rumblings include a reunion between the Atlanta Braves and 2021 World Series hero Jorge Soler according to Dave O'Brien of The Athletic.

Staying inside the NL East, a trio of former Phillies were signed to major league deals Thursday.

The first of which was 2019 trade deadline acquisition Corey Dickerson who came to a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals for $5 million per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Between the Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays, Dickerson slashed .271/.326/.408 in 365 plate appearances in 2021. The Cardinals will likely expect Dickerson to be a complimentary piece, he's been unreliable as a starter, Dickerson hasn't played 140 in a season since 2017.

Out west, the Texas Rangers finalized their deal with utility man Brad Miller Thursday per Chris Halicke of Inside the Rangers. That deal will cost $10 million over two season through 2023.

Miller's OPS in 2021 was an above-average .774, but as a platoon bat against righties, he slashed .244/.354/.488, impressive for a player supposed to be a bench bat.

Also in the AL West, the Los Angeles Angels signed reliever Archie Bradley to a $3.75 million deal for 2022 according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Bradley was solid last season in a Phillies uniform, though he didn't quite live up to his $6 million price tag. He only pitched 51.0 innings with a 3.71 ERA.

The Angels weren't done Thursday just signing Bradley, they enhanced their bullpen further with the acquisition of reliever Ryan Tepera for two-years/$14 million according to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors.

Tepera's been a consistent bullpen force his entire career. Debuting with Toronto in 2015, he's averaged a 3.48 ERA and over 42 innings a year since then.

Also looking for relief help were the Chicago Cubs who picked up Mychal Givens on a $5 million deal for 2022 per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

Givens threw 51 innings last year to the tune of a 3.35 ERA, but an uncharacteristic 4.54 FIP.

Like the Angels, the Cubs didn't stop at one move. They also signed Jonathan Villar to a $6 million deal for 2022 according to Jon Heyman of Audacy Sports.

Villar was a nice piece off the bench last year for the New York Mets. He spent time at third base, shortstop and second base too, slashing .249/.322/.416 with 18 homers and 14 stolen bases.

Meanwhile, a pair of NL West rivals went out and acquired more pitching to better their starting staff. At 2:49am, Heyman announced the San Francisco Giants had signed Matt Boyd to a $5.2 million deal.

Boyd had a good year in 2021 for the Detroit Tigers, but has seldom finished a year entirely healthy. Last season he made just 15 starts and recorded a 3.89 ERA over 78.2 innings.

In southern California, the Los Angeles Dodgers came to agreement with former Kansas City Royal Danny Duffy per Feinsand. That deal will be for just one year, but the fee hasn't yet been disclosed.

In 11 big league seasons, Duffy has only ever pitched for the Royals, winning two pennants and a World Series there in 2015.

In 2021, he only made 12 starts, but pitched to a 2.51 ERA over 61 innings.

