Trading Rumored Philadelphia Phillies Target Still 'Top Priority' of Cardinals
It once looked like the Philadelphia Phillies were going to trade Alec Bohm this offseason.
Because of how many high-priced contracts are already on the books, that hindered the front office's ability to make sweeping changes to this roster. Moving the 2024 All-Star seemed like the best way to upgrade other areas while also moving on from someone whose act seemed to have worn a bit thin in the clubhouse.
But, with Spring Training right around the corner, Bohm is still with the Phillies and it doesn't seem like they are going to move him.
Dave Dombrowski has pulled off some late moves in the past, so if he's still eyeing making a blockbuster, then it likely involves trading Bohm.
Who could be a potential suitor?
Well, the ever-present rumors surrounding Philadelphia and Nolan Arenado continues to sit out in the ether with the St. Louis Cardinals looking to ship him out town this winter. And with him hindering the ability for the Cardinals to begin their rebuild, they could be getting desperate to find a suitor.
"I know that it’s a top priority for the organization and myself. So, I’ll be laser focused on that until it’s not. I think priority one, two and three is still [trading] Nolan," president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said per John Denton of MLB.com.
St. Louis almost moved him to the Houston Astros, but Arenado exercised his no-trade clause and vetoed the deal.
With Alex Bregman still not signed, that has limited the interest in Arenado for the teams looking to land a third baseman this offseason.
For the Phillies, the desperation that is starting to exist for the Cardinals could potentially allow them to slide in and make a move that brings in someone who could be a Hall of Famer when he eventually retires.
Philadelphia's asking price for Bohm when teams inquired about him was borderline laughable, and this late in the process, that likely won't change.
What would a potential deal look like between these two teams?
It's been posed in the past the Phillies would want both Arenado and Ryan Helsley, and since St. Louis has yet to have extension talks with their star closer, that might make them more willing to part with this duo.
That type of return would be huge for Philadelphia.
While Bohm is an ascending player and Arenado is on the backend of his career, adding the 10-time Gold Glover and five-time Silver Slugger to this current championship-ready group could be exactly what he needs to finish his career on a high note.
Helsley would become the closer this roster is lacking, giving them a strong backend with Jordan Romano, Orion Kerkering, Matt Strahm and Jose Alverado.
Whether something gets done will be seen, but the Cardinals are becoming more and more desperate to move the longtime rumored Phillies target.