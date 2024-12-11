Phillies Among Six Teams Rumored Target Nolan Arenado Would Approve if Traded
Coming into the offseason, the Philadelphia Phillies were expected to be one of the busiest teams throughout the winter after their last two playoff appearances have ended in agonizing fashion.
That hasn't happened yet.
They haven't made a move to date, something that likely is frustrating fans when looking around at what other teams have done, including the New York Mets handing Juan Soto a record-breaking deal.
The Phillies have been featured in a ton of rumors, and it sounds like they tried to make a blockbuster deal for Garrett Crochet, but they have nothing to show for it.
But, with the Winter Meetings dying down, that could change soon.
One of their rumored targets, Nolan Arenado, is going to be heavily shopped this offseason with the St. Louis Cardinals actively looking to trade him as they begin a rebuild.
What makes things complicated is he has a full no-trade clause, so he would have to approve any destination where the Cardinals might send him.
Luckily for Philadelphia, they are reportedly one of those places per John Denton of MLB.com.
"In addition to having the Dodgers, Padres and Angels on his wish list, Arenado would also be willing to accept a trade to the Phillies, Mets or Red Sox, per a source close to the negotiations," the insider writes.
That's a good first step.
The Phillies still have Alec Bohm on their roster despite actively shopping him to different teams around the league, and while there are plenty of suitors who seem to have interest in the 2024 All-Star, nothing has gotten completed yet.
St. Louis could be a destination if they are willing to do more than just a one for one swap.
While Philadelphia has grown weary of Bohm's attitude and immaturity, it's not good business to just ship out an ascending player for an aging one who is starting to severly regress like Arenado.
That's not to say the best third baseman of a generation wouldn't be an impact player for the Phillies the next three years if they acquired him, but Dave Dombrowski would likely want more in return than just Arenado if Bohm is going to be part of the package.
It will be interesting to see what comes out of this.
Philadelphia has to make a splash soon considering this roster seems to have stagnated when it comes to their ceiling in the playoffs, and while Arenado wouldn't be something on the same level like their rivals pulled off with Soto, he would still be a solid addition at this point of the winter.