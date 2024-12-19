Philadelphia Phillies Are Steadfast That Alec Bohm Will Not Be Traded
The Philadelphia Phillies have entered the offseason with a desire to improve a team that has seemingly headed in the wrong direction the past couple of years.
After reaching the World Series in 2022, the Phillies suffered a tough loss in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series in 2023. Last campaign, they were eliminated by the New York Mets after winning just one game in the National League Division Series.
Making it to the World Series is no easy task, but Philadelphia certainly doesn’t like to see that they have been eliminated earlier than in 2022 the last two seasons.
That's why this team was expected to make some changes this winter.
For a while, it seemed like some of the key pieces from their success over the last couple of years were going to be shipped out of town, however, one player in particular is reportedly off the trade block.
Jeff Passan of ESPN.com recently spoke about the potential situation surrounding Alec Bohm this offseason. He said it doesn’t appear like the All-Star third baseman will be traded.
“Philadelphia is steadfast in its contention that third baseman Alec Bohm isn't going anywhere, despite the Phillies' desire to reshape their roster.”
When looking at his overall work in 2024, it was a bit surprising to see Bohm’s name mentioned in trade rumors earlier this winter.
Last year, he totaled 15 home runs, 97 RBI, a .280 batting average, and a WAR of 3.0.
It was a fantastic campaign overall, but a lot of that success came during the first half.
After the All-Star break, the 28-year-old wasn’t nearly as productive.
During that span, he totaled a .251 batting average, four home runs, 17 RBI, and saw his OPS drop 150 points. Furthermore, due to his struggles in the second half, the Phillies actually benched him to start one of the games against the Mets in the postseason.
If Philadelphia did move Bohm, it seems likely they would have been very aggressive in the pursuit of Alex Bregman this offseason, but with their All-Star seemingly off the trade block, that should put a damper on any potential interest in Bregman.
With the 28-year-old reportedly staying put, it will be interesting to see where the Phillies pivot to if they are truly going to shake things up this offseason.
There are still plenty of talented free agents available, but Philadelphia already has one of the highest payrolls in baseball.
As of now, it feels like a trade would be the most likely option if the Phillies are looking to make significant changes to their roster.