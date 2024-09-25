Watch: Philadelphia Phillies Utilityman Hits Fifth Home Run of Season
The Philadelphia Phillies continue to rake against Chicago Cubs starter Javier Assad in tonight's series finale.
After Trea Turner hit a solo home run in the first inning, Nick Castellanos would hit a solo shot of his own in the third inning.
Kody Clemens joined the party with his own a solo home run in the fourth inning, pushing the Phillies' lead to 5-3 at the time.
Clemens came to the plate with none on and one out in the fourth, facing Assad for the second time.
The first pitch was a curveball below the knees that the utilityman, playing third base tonight, would take for ball one, running the count to 1-0.
The next pitch would be another curveball, catching the outer black for a strike to run the count even at 1-1.
The 1-1 pitch would be a sinker, catching too much of the plate, and Clemens would not miss it, driving it into the bushes in center field for a home run, his fifth of the season, and making the score 5-3.
The home run registered 102.7 MPH off the bat, and the insurance run would prove important as Chicago pushed another run across in the fifth inning to make the score 5-4.
Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez struggled tonight. It was his second time facing the Cubs and second time he had issues against their lineup, causing him to leave the game with two outs in the fifth.
Philadelphia needs to hold on to the lead to help cement their position as a top-two seed in the National League side of the 2024 MLB Playoffs.