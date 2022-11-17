Painter Is on the Fast Track to His Phillies Debut

The Philadelphia Phillies’ history with first-round draft picks has been questionable at best.

There doesn’t appear to be any question about Andrew Painter, their top pick in 2021.

The 19-year-old Painter received two promotions in the Minor Leagues and finished last season at Double-A Reading. Painter’s combined ERA was 1.56 with a 0.89 WHIP.

The 6-foot-7 Painter struck out 125 and walked only 25.

A call-up to the Phillies in 2023 may seem like a reach, but it shouldn’t be shocking if that happens. Not only has Painter thrived on the mound, he appears to be mature beyond his years off the field.

Nothing seems to faze him.

According to research compiled by MLB.com, Painter became just the sixth high school pitcher to be drafted in the first round since 2000 to reach Double-A in his first full season.

The other five have compiled 16 All-Star game berths and four Cy Young Awards: Zack Greinke (2002), Chad Billingsley (2003), Clayton Kershaw (2007), Dylan Bundy (2011) and Forrest Whitley (2016).

From Clearwater to Jersey Shore to Reading, Painter never changed his approach.

And he was simply dominant.

“I think once you got up … it was knowing I was going to get away with less mistakes here,” Painter told MLB.com. “They’re better hitters with better approaches, so I was always trying to stay ahead of it command-wise. I knew eventually if I kept doing what I was doing in Low-A I was going hit a roadblock. I figured out once I got to Jersey how important it was to get ahead in counts and how much easier pitching got when you’re throwing in those high-leverage pitcher counts.”

Painter was a solid fielder and he also had five pickoffs – three with Reading. That means he was doing his research and watching film. As the innings increased so did his velocity.

Every box appears to be ticked for Painter to find himself pitching in Citizens Bank Park. Possibly in ’23.

“It’s easy to look for,” Painter told MLB.com of moving up to the big leagues. “But (I’ve thrown about) 100 professional innings. This year it was jumping from like 60 high school innings to 103, so that was kind of a big jump. We’re still making those baby steps to where MLB guys are going.”

Painter has ascended to the No. 24 prospect in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline.

With good reason.

“It’s all moving pretty fast,” Painter said to reporters in September at Citizens Bank Park, where he was honored with the Phillies’ Paul Owens Minor League Pitcher of the Year Award. “It’s kind of hard to get a grip on it. I was thinking about it earlier, how this first year has gone by quick, but it’s also weird to think how, in the beginning of the year, I was in Clearwater, then I was at three different locations. But it’s definitely moved quickly.”

Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski has repeatedly stated that he has no intention of trading Painter.

Here’s another reason why -- Painter became the first Phillies’ Minor Leaguer to post an ERA below 1.60 with a minimum of 100 innings with 145 or more strikeouts since Cole Hamels in 2003.

Hamels was part of the ’08 World Series title team.

In order to be in that same position in the coming years, Painter is fully aware of the work that’s necessary on and off the field.

“Really, I think it's just work ethic,” Painter said. “Making sure I'm not going through the motions. Making sure there is attention to detail in every little thing you do. Prioritizing the arm care. Starters here are going 150-200 innings, so to be able to go through that workload, you have to be able to sustain that.”

There’s no reason to rush prospects to the Major Leagues. Don’t be surprised if Painter lands with the Phillies sooner rather than later.

It sure appears that they succeeded with this first-round draft pick.

