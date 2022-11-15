Can Stott Take Another Massive Step Forward for the Phillies in 2023?

When the 2022 regular season began, Didi Gregorius was the starting shortstop.

Bryson Stott was still labeled as a top prospect.

My how things changed by the time the season ended with the Philadelphia Phillies losing in six games to the Houston Astros in the World Series.

There was no question who the starting shortstop was at that point. Gregorius was long gone and Stott was the present and the future.

As an aside, if the Phillies opt to sign a coveted free agent like Trea Turner, Stott will likely move to second base. But his bat will still be in the lineup.

Rewind to the beginning of the season and the situation wasn’t so rosy.

Stott went 4-for-30 with 10 strikeouts, including an 0-for-18 stretch, and was optioned to the Triple A-Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

When Stott was recalled, his struggles at the plate continued to a 6-for-66 skid.

By the time the regular season concluded, Stott was hitting .234 with 10 home runs, 34 RBI and 12 stolen bases. His defense steadily improved and he was firmly entrenched in the everyday lineup.

It was a massive transformation and played a key role in the Phillies advancing to the World Series.

"The more times you do anything, it gets more comfortable," Stott said during the National League Championship Series. "There's some guys, obviously, you never get comfortable against them. But you just keep going, and you find their tendencies, and you just try to swing at the right pitches. That’s the biggest thing. You have to stay patient and you have to learn how to stay patient. It’s not easy, but I have so many role models here to see how they approach being a professional.”

Stott’s patience at the plate was evident through the postseason, especially against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series.

There was a memorable nine-pitch at bat against Spencer Strider which resulted in a clutch double.

This was not the same player who looked as if he lacked confidence during his early-season struggles. That’s not uncommon for a promising young player.

What was encouraging was how Stott went down to Triple-A, embraced the move and then came back to the Phillies stronger than ever.

The moment was never too big for the rookie in the World Series.

There’s no reason to believe that Stott can’t take another step forward.

During the playoffs, several national experts gushed over Stott’s approach at the plate. They were right.

Stott has gone from top prospect to a major piece of the present and the future.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!