Could these Phillies Free Agents be Brought Back to Bolster a Beleaguer Bullpen?

With the timely start of the 2022 MLB season in doubt, one positive for Philadelphia Phillies fans is the bullpen can’t blow a save when there’s no games to being played. However, when the lockout is lifted teams will have to fill out their roster quickly. A key to doing that confidently could be relying on some familiarity.

Despite last year’s struggles, the Phillies may need to look to their own free agents for help filling out the bullpen. Their major league free agent relievers still on the market consist of Matt Moore, Archie Bradley and Ian Kennedy.

Simply put, Philadelphia should not look to bring Moore back, he struggled out of both the bullpen and in the rotation. Any hope of him rediscovering his early career success after a resurgence in Japan is surely gone following this past season.

After losing Héctor Neris, there is a void left in the locker room. Even during his rough stretches, Neris was always a clubhouse favorite. Bradley was another player who always seemed to be a positive voice from the bullpen. Losing both might be a tough blow to the team's chemistry.

Beyond his contributions to team morale, Bradley also provided numbers right around his career average. His career ERA is 3.89, he pitched slightly better than that in 2021 for a 3.71 ERA across 51 innings. However, his career numbers were drastically inflated by poor seasons when he first broke into the majors as a starter.

Coming off a shortened COVID-19 season in 2020, in which the 29-year-old posted a 2.95 ERA, the Phillies had to be hoping for slightly better results when they inked him to his one-year, $6 million deal. Therefore it’s reasonable to assume a price tag lower than the $6 million he received last year as the upper limit for his next contract. The Phillies might be able to afford that, but the money could be better spent elsewhere.

The last of Phillies free agent relievers to consider is 2021 trade deadline acquisition, Ian Kennedy. Pitching in the closer role after coming over from the Texas Rangers, Kennedy struggled to prevent the long ball. In the hitter friendly dimensions of Citizens Bank Park, it was a recipe for disaster. After going 16-for-17 in save opportunities with a 2.51 ERA for Texas, Kennedy regressed post trade to a 4.13 ERA and blew three saves in 13 chances.

That being said, on a bargain contract, Kennedy’s closer experience would still be helpful to the club. Entering his age-37 season, he shouldn’t be the primary closer but could operate late in games and spell the favorite for the role in Corey Knebel.

By the time that free agency re-opens, expect Philadelphia to be connected to at least one of their former players. Given the advantage of his youth compared to the others, expect the name atop that list to be Archie Bradley. His 2021 results could be a floor for his 2022 results. With success in years prior, Bradley has a very good chance to exceed those numbers next year.

Continuity is always important for team chemistry, a trait Bradley provides better than every other free agent reliever. For a team desperate to improve their maligned bullpen and end their decade long playoff drought, the Phillies could use any advantage they can get.

