Phillies Should Take Note as Relief Pitching Market Begins to Take Shape

The Philadelphia Phillies will be in the market for relief pitching this offseason.

David Robertson, Brad Hand, Zach Eflin, and Corey Knebel — all of whom played significant roles in the Phillies’ arm barn last season — are free agents, leaving the team with several bullpen spots to fill. With few internal options available, Dave Dombrowski will have to sign at least two veteran relievers to join Seranthony Domínguez, José Alvarado, Andrew Bellatti, Connor Brogdon, and Nick Nelson in the bullpen.

While free agency only just began, three of the top free agent relievers have already inked deals to return to their former teams. Each contract provides a little bit of insight into what it will cost to sign bullpen reinforcements this offseason.

Superstar closer Edwin Díaz got things started when he signed with the Mets for five years and $100 million. Díaz was in a class of his own among free agent relievers, but his salary will still have an effect on the rest of the market. If he was able to get $20 million a year, the next best relievers left on the market will surely up their demands.

Indeed, that seems to be the case so far. Rafael Montero and Robert Suarez were the next two dominoes to fall. Suarez signed for five years and $46 million ($9.2M AAV) while Montero received three years and $34.5 million ($11.5M AAV). Both deals were a little more than expensive than fans were expecting, providing further evidence that teams are going to have to pony up the dough for bullpen help this winter.

The Phillies will be in the market for one or two similarly talented relievers to Suarez and Montero. Thus, these two contracts could serve as a starting point for negotiations.

“Starting point” is the key term there, however. Philadelphia probably won’t make any long-term commitments to relief pitchers, so they might have to offer a little more in terms of yearly salary.

Thankfully, Dombrowski should have plenty of cash to work with. Good players will cost what they’re going to cost, and the Phillies have every incentive to spend what it takes to field a competitive baseball team. Majority owner John Middleton has already exceeded the luxury tax, why not go over a little further?

Don’t be surprised if Philadelphia adds multiple relievers on eight-figure deals in the coming months.

