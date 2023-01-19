The Philadelphia Phillies are not lacking when it comes to to closers in the bullpen.

Most teams have a designated player to close games out of the bullpen.

Not the Philadelphia Phillies.

They have at least four – Seranthony Dominguez, Jose Alvarado, Gregory Soto and Craig Kimbrel.

It’s definitely a good problem for manager Rob Thomson.

"I kind of like the floating closer, if you will," Thomson told a small group of reporters at Citizens Bank Park this week. "It just gives us a few more options."

Depending on the situation, any one of the four players could get save opportunities early in the season.

While it may change as the season progresses, Thomson plans on going by feel.

"Unless somebody steps up and is completely dominant," Thomson said. "You're gonna have to give guys days off so having that depth in the bullpen is really big. I think it worked pretty well last year with the way we did it."

Of course, injuries will always play a role. Kimbrel will enter the season with 394 career saves. Soto had 30 saves for the struggling Detroit Tigers last season. Alvarado seemed locked in for the most part as a seventh or eighth inning pitcher.

Dominguez looks to be primed for a breakout season.

If each of these four pitchers register 15 saves and the Phillies win, that’s what matters. It’s definitely a unique situation for Thomson to have to manage.

