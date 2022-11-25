10 Things Phillies Fans Are Most Thankful For

Whether it’s Thanksgiving, Christmas, July 4th or any other normal day, Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski is always working to improve the club.

Since this is Thanksgiving weekend, let’s focus on this particular holiday.

The Phillies and their passionate fanbase have plenty to be thankful for.

Especially after a deep run to the World Series which came up just two games short of a World Series title against the Houston Astros.

While the players and coaches are enjoying some much-needed time with family, the 2023 regular season will be here quickly.

As the calendar gets close to flipping to ’23, here are 10 things for Phillies fans to be most thankful for:

- Bryce Harper’s surgery was deemed successful and he’ll likely be back in the lineup as a designated hitter before August, possibly by the All-Star break. The Phillies need their Most Valuable Player to have any shot at a repeat run to the World Series. Harper is everything to this franchise.

- Zack Wheeler’s postseason experience and rest for his pitching arm. Both of those factors will loom large next season for arguably the Phillies’ best pitcher.

- Rob Thomson won’t be judged on his one potential gaffe of pulling Wheeler after 70 pitches in Game 6 against the Astros. Thomson was stellar after Joe Girardi was fired after a 22-29 start and proved he’s more than capable in the lead managerial role.

- Aaron Nola had some struggles in the playoffs, but he also was a star down the stretch of the regular season. Nola sealed a playoff berth with a tremendous start at Houston in the final regular season series. His first playoff appearance will only help in ’23 and beyond.

- Dave Dombrowski was awarded an extension through ’27 and it was well deserved. After going through the Andy MacPhail-Matt Klentak era, it’s refreshing to have a true professional like Dombrowski. Look at what happened last season. The Phillies are in good hands.

- Seranthony Dominguez and Jose Alvarado are the type of righty-lefty combination you would want in any bullpen. Forget about Dominguez’s three wild pitches in one wet inning or Alvarado’s three-run home run given up to Yordan Alvarez. This dynamic duo performed at an extremely high level for much of the season. They should be even more valuable in ’23.

- Bryson Stott gained incredible experience largely because Thomson let him play. Girardi probably would not have done the same thing. Stott proved that the moment wasn’t too big in the playoffs. Even if Stott moves to second base, his approach at the plate was impressive. Look for improvements across the board.

- J.T. Realmuto turned into a Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove winner. That’s the type of player the Phillies expected when they handed him $115 million. Realmuto came through in every way imaginable.

- Ranger Suarez is the No. 3 starter with the Phillies. He could be a No. 1 starter on many other clubs. He’s valuable as a starter and a reliever. He’s one of the best fielding pitchers in the Major Leagues. He’s calm, cool and collective. He’s a keeper.

- Kyle Schwarber isn’t a prototypical leadoff hitter. He may not bat leadoff this season. His leadership, including a National League-leading 46 home runs, helped propel the Phillies into the playoffs. Look for another solid season from Schwarber no matter where he bats in the lineup.

