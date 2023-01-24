Rob Thomson discusses potential for batting order for the Philadelphia Phillies heading into the 2023 Season.

When Trea Turner signed an 11-year, $300 million deal to join the Philadelphia Phillies, it seemed like a no-brainer to insert him in the leadoff spot.

Seems logical.

Yet nothing has been officially decided.

Without a true leadoff hitter last season, Kyle Schwarber hit first mostly and produced a National League-leading 46 home runs.

"I think he liked it,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters Monday at the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association annual banquet in Cherry Hill, N.J.

With Turner here now, it looks to be a natural fit in the leadoff spot.

“He’s a high on-base guy, he’s a high slug guy, he steals bases,” Thomson told reporters. “You can put him in any part of the lineup you want, one through four, and he’s going to produce. But just his on-base skill is something that we really didn’t have last year and he’s a big threat, no doubt.”

Thomson also was asked about the designated hitter role since Bryce Harper is likely out until mid-July recovering from Tommy John surgery.

“We have options with Nick Castellanos, giving him a half day,” Thomson said. “We can give Rhys Hoskins a half day, even J.T. (Realmuto). But Darick (Hall) did a wonderful job for us when he came up last year when Bryce got hurt. He’s definitely in the mix this year.”

Stay tuned.

The Phillies could alter their lineup often with Harper out, especially at designated hitter. With different left-handed and right-handed pitching matchups, expect a good bit of lineup variation early in the season.

