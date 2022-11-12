Three Reasons to Keep and Trade Hoskins

Who is the most polarizing figure on the Philadelphia Phillies? There are arguments that can be made for several players.

In my opinion, it’s an easy choice: Rhys Hoskins.

Hoskins won’t be a free agent until 2024, and after an up-and-down postseason, it would be prudent to explore trade opportunities.

Before the '23 regular season begins, let’s look at three reasons to keep Hoskins, three reasons to let him go and the ultimate answer at the end.

THREE REASONS TO KEEP HOSKINS

- Hoskins hit 30 home runs and drove in 79 runs during the regular season for a 122 OPS+. He was incredibly streaky, but those kinds of numbers are pretty solid in any season.

- Hoskins accumulated six home runs through his first foray in the postseason. The added pressure can be difficult for young players, but Hoskins stepped up, especially with four homers in the National League Championship Series.

- His work ethic is admirable. After tough games, it was normal for Hoskins to be one of the first players to arrive at the ballpark, ready to hit and take extra ground balls. Hoskins’ improvement from his rookie season of 2017 was evident and much of that was due to his ability to put in the extra time.

THREE REASONS TO TRADE HOSKINS

- Hoskins, like many power hitters, struck out 24 times in the playoffs, including 10 times in the World Series. He fanned 169 times during the season, the second-most in his six seasons. The strikeouts must be reduced.

- By now, everyone is aware of Hoskins’ defensive deficiencies at first base. He's made simple plays into disastrous errors. Hoskins’ miscues were magnified in the postseason because they came at key moments. Manager Rob Thomson said they had conversations about it and Hoskins was visibly upset.

- If you can upgrade at first base, trading Hoskins is an option. Anthony Rizzo, for instance, would be a logical replacement. But if a replacement isn’t viable, it’s probably best to keep him. If a player like Rizzo can be had, go make the deal to be able to sign the 33-year-old veteran.

Should Hoskins stay or should he go? If the decision was mine, I’d keep him. He doesn’t cost much for the production he provides. Since Hoskins is still a young player and likely to keep improving, there’s little reason to panic and trade him. Plus, he could be moved to designated hitter depending on Bryce Harper’s injured elbow. For now, keep Hoskins.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!