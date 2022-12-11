What Version of Alvarado Will the Phillies See in 2023?

The last image of Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher José Alvarado came after allowing a three-run home run to Yordan Alvarez in Game 6 of the World Series.

Alvarado entered the game after Zack Wheeler had tossed only 70 pitches and Alvarez launched a shot to center field.

Alvarado looked distraught.

But that image hardly tells an entire story.

Alvarado’s success in the second half of the season became a feel-good story. And he became one of the best relief pitchers in all of Major League Baseball.

Alvarado (4-2, 3.18 ERA) was a key contributor in the Phillies’ run to the World Series. In 59 appearances over a span of 51 innings, Alvarado struck out 81 and walked 24.

It was an immense improvement after a dreadful start.

Alvarado scuffled so much that he was sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in May. His ERA ballooned to nearly 8.00 after the first 17 games. His command was extremely shaky.

Alvarado put in the work and completely turned his season, and career, around. Suddenly, his location was outstanding. His velocity often topped 100 miles-per-hour.

The more reliable Alvarado became, the more manager Rob Thomson called on him in high-leverage situations.

While the move backfired in the World Series, Alvarado displayed more than enough in the big picture to warrant a contract extension.

And an even bigger role in 2023.

“You know, man, sometimes I win it, sometimes I take my hat off for the hitter,” Alvarado told reporters in Houston after Game 6. “That’s the game.”

The Phillies have to hope that the last image of Alvarez’s home run doesn’t hurt Alvarado’s confidence.

We’ll know that answer very early next season.

