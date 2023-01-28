Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley would be the perfect pair to enter into the Hall of Fame together.

Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley threw out ceremonial first pitches before Game 4 of the World Series.

It was a fitting move by the Philadelphia Phillies.

That’s because during the Phillies’ run between 2007-11, Rollins and Utley were tied together as one of the top shortstop-second baseman combinations in all of Major League Baseball.

They were in sync in every way.

Does that mean they’re both Hall of Fame worthy? That’s a tough question to answer.

But it sure would be a great way for the dynamic duo to be honored for guiding the Phillies to five straight postseason appearances, two World Series and one championship in 2008.

Rollins received 12.9 percent of the vote in his second year on the ballot.

Rollins led the league in triples four times in his career, including 20 during his Most Valuable Player season in 2007. That year, he led the league in plate appearances, at bats, runs and triples while playing in all 162 games.

Rollins was a three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner and Silver Slugger winner in ‘07.

Utley, who will debut on the ballot next year, was a six-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger award winner.

Over 16 Major League seasons, Utley slashed .275/.358/.465 with 1,885 hits, 411 doubles, 259 home runs, 1,025 RBI, 1,103 runs and 154 stolen bases. He had three top-10 finishes in Most Valuable Player voting, but never higher than seventh.

Utley was a standout for the Phillies from 2003-15. He joined the Los Angeles Dodgers midway through ’15 and performed there admirably through ’18.

In Utley's playoff career with the Phillies, he had seven doubles, one triple, 10 homers and 25 RBI in 46 games.

Rollins was a better player because of Utley and Utley was a better player because of Rollins.

They motivated each other.

They led in different ways.

They’re both winners.

In the end, it may not be enough to gain membership into Cooperstown. Fast forward five years and who knows? Wouldn’t it be a fitting tribute for Rollins and Utley to go in together? Absolutely.

