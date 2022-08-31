Skip to main content

Inside the Phillies Podcast: The Sky is Falling

Are the Philadelphia Phillies about to embark on their quintessential September collapse?

Lauren Amour, Alex Carr, Kade Kistner, and Ben Silver discuss the Philadelphia Phillies recent string of heartbreaking losses. Is their season, and playoff hopes, ending?

The Inside the Phillies crew tries to make sense of the disappointing series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts!

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  3. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  4. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  5. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  6. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  7. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  8. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  9. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18957338
Podcast

Podcast: The Sky is Falling

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_16341152
News

Phillies Acquire Right-Handed Pitcher from Blue Jays

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_18955270
Game Day

Phillies Embarrassed by Diamondbacks for Second Consecutive Game

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_18949776
Opinions

Can Suárez Handle Pitching in September?

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_18862604
News

Phillies Sign Former All-Star to Minor League Pact

By Alex Carr
USATSI_18851607
News

When Will Domínguez Return to the Phillies?

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_18949775
Game Day

Phillies Implode as Diamondbacks Make History in 13-7 Defeat

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_18541669
Opinions

The Phillies Won the Kyle Gibson Trade

By Alex Carr