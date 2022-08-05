Phillies' Painter, De La Cruz Earn Minor League Players of the Month

As the 2022 minor league season rolls on, the future is looking brighter and brighter for Philadelphia Phillies prospects, something the organization has craved for quite awhile.

Carlos De La Cruz, an outfielder currently assigned to Double-A, earned Hitter of the Month for July. He slashed .289/.368/.590 with seven home runs and 15 RBI across 23 games. The 22-year-old was signed by Philadelphia in 2017 as a undrafted free agent.

Andrew Painter, the Phillies' no. 1 ranked prospect, has been having a spectacular year. Now, the 19-year-old can add Pitcher of the Month to his resume. The 13th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft finished July with a 0.46 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, and 25 strikeouts 19.2 innings of work with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

Additionally, starter Ben Brown, who was recently acquired by the Chicago Cubs in the David Robertson trade, earned co-Pitcher of the Month with Painter. Brown had been having a breakout year following Tommy John surgery. The 22-year-old pitched to a 1.57 ERA with 35 strikeouts in four outings. Chicago certainly got a solid return in Brown.

