Emanuel Spins Gem for Harper-Less IronPigs

The IronPigs loved and lost this past week, they went from gaining a reigning National League MVP, to losing one within the span of just three days.

Still, they weren't left without hope, as southpaw Kent Emanuel took to the mound on Thursday, tossing seven innings of shutout baseball, allowing just three hits while striking out five.

The 30-year-old lefty had more eyes on him than usual in last night's start, as the Phillies just recently placed ace Zack Wheeler on the injured list with right forearm tendinitis. Should the team need length in the coming days, Emanuel will surely be a candidate for a major league spot start, seeing as he is already on the 40-man roster.

In nine starts this year, Emanuel has managed a 2.02 ERA, striking out 43 batters across 49 frames of work. What's more, the left-hander has walked more batters (5) than he's allowed home runs (4) this season with Lehigh Valley.

It is unknown as to why Emanuel has yet to see any action with the big club this season, but the Phillies can rest assured that they have a fresh arm ready and raring to go, should they need one down the stretch.

Other Top Stories:

Triple-A: Despite Emanuel's Gem, IronPigs Fall to Stripers

One thing that was purposefully omitted from the above lede? The IronPigs still managed to drop yesterday's game, despite Emanuel's dazzling effort!

Even without Bryce Harper, the IronPigs gained Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh yesterday, who is rehabbing from a bone bruise, and slotted Darick Hall back into their everyday lineup a day-or-so ago. One would think that, with two major league proven talents at their disposal, they would at least have a fighting chance.

Unfortunately, the Pigs weren't able to muster a single run, and they fell to the Gwinnett Stripers, 2-0.

Double-A: Another Day, Another Leadoff Home Run for Johan Rojas

Make it double! Johan Rojas smashed a leadoff home run for the second time in three days on Thursday. It was the fourth round-tripper of his Double-A career, and was an absolute line shot.

Rojas has really dialed things up in late August. The 22-year-old has nine hits in his last 25 at-bats, including the aforementioned two home runs. He has also managed to wreak absolute havoc on the basepaths, walking off yesterday's game with his sheer speed.

There is no doubt that Rojas will succeed at the major league level. He has three tools that could play at the highest-level of competition right now. The only question is whether or not the dynamic prospect will attain superstar status. The hit tool and raw power have a ways to go, but the youngster has shown flashes.

High-A: Lee Sang Reaches Base Four Times, Continues Career Season

He'd cooled down from a red-hot start to his High-A career, but Marcus Lee Sang has once again begun to catch fire in late August.

The 21-year-old turned an 0-for-17 stretch around by logging five hits in his last 12 at-bats. Overall, he's managed a respectable .766 OPS in his first 18 games with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

Lee Sang is one of those players that seems to get better and better every time you see him. While he began as a raw package of tools, the 11th rounder from 2019 is now beginning to morph into a complete baseball player. Each of his tools have a chance to develop into average or better features.

Single-A: Justin Crawford Logs First Affiliated Ball Hit

The Phillies first round pick from this year, Justin Crawford, was promoted to Clearwater from the complex on Thursday, and was immediately met with the first hit of his affiliated ball career.

Crawford was excellent with the FCL Phillies, hitting .300 with a .391 on-base percentage, while swiping eight bags and showcasing his elite-level speed.

His speed, glove, and arm are already plus to double-plus tools, but the major key to watch for Crawford will be the way his power develops from here on in. The 18-year-old has all the makings of a true superstar, but will need to add muscle if he wants to ascend into that upper echelon of talent. The Phillies clearly believed he could do so, justifying why they selected him at 17th overall in this year's MLB Draft.

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Gwinnett Stripers: L 2-0

UTIL Dalton Guthrie - 1-for-3, K

INF Scott Kingery - 2-for-4

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies: L 7-3

C Vito Friscia - 1-for-3

RHP Andrew Schultz - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Brooklyn Cyclones: L 8-5

OF Baron Radcliff - 2-for-4, 2B, R, 2 K

RHP Albertus Barber - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Tampa Tarpons: L 5-1

INF Otto Kemp - 1-for-3

OF Jordan Viars - 0-for-1, RBI, K

