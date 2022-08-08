McGarry Slings Strong Start for Reading

There were three prospects that the Philadelphia Phillies' front office officially deemed as "untouchable" prior to last week's August 2 trade deadline. Among them was right-handed pitcher and number three prospect, Griff McGarry, who dominated for Reading on Sunday night.

The 23-year-old spun four solid innings of one-hit, one-run baseball, striking out six while walking two. It was far from his most efficient outing, but he got the job done on 77 pitches, 46 of which were strikes.

McGarry now joins his top prospect counterparts in Mick Abel and Andrew Painter with a strong first start in August. Abel and Painter tossed a combined 13 shoutout innings this past Saturday in Jersey Shore's doubleheader, striking out a cumulative 19 batters.

The front office believes that the trio of McGarry, Painter, and Abel will move briskly throughout the Phillies system. It is entirely possible that Phillies fans could see one, two, or even all three of these arms in the year 2023.

Other Top Stories:

Triple-A: IronPigs Embarrassed in Finale Versus Mets

The IronPigs' series against the Syracuse Mets was a strong one. They ended up taking four of six from their Eastern League rivals, and had outscored them 36-23 across that span... that is prior to Sunday night, when the Mets roared back for 18 runs, outscoring the Pigs in the series 38-41.

Lehigh Valley's pitching was pounded, and their offense evaporated as they dropped the finale by a score of 18-2.

Double-A: Simon Muzziotti Can Not be Stopped

There is no other way to say it: Simon Muzziotti is the hottest hitter on the planet right now. The 23 year old is hitting .560 over the last week, tacking 14 hits across his last 25 at-bats, while striking out four times and walking twice.

On Sunday, Muzzy slapped three hits, scored twice, and swiped two bags in Reading's win over Hartford.

All of a sudden, the youngster's OPS is hedging the .800 mark, and he's shown significant improvements in both power and discipline this season.

It is going to be very interesting to see where in the pecking order he lands among Brandon Marsh and Matt Vierling, but Muzziotti is well liked, and for good reason. With above average speed, glove, and hit tools, alongside a solid arm and developing power, what's not to like?

High-A: Ethan Wilson is Heating Up

It's been an exceedingly disappointing season for the Phillies second round pick of 2021, but Ethan Wilson has begun to pick things up of late.

The 22 year old has recorded eight hits over his last five games, including two in Sunday's game. Unfortunately, the power numbers have yet to reappear, and Wilson has also managed five strikeouts in early August without recording a single walk.

Reports on the young outfielder have been overwhelmingly negative, but it's never too late to start turning things around.

Single-A: Hao-Yu Lee Strokes Two More Hits

Lee was undoubtedly the fastest rising bat in the Phillies system this season. After a wrist injury had him sidelined from the end of May through the middle of July, his return to Clearwater has been solid.

The 19 year old hit .255, and has reached base at a .340 clip since his return, notching two doubles along the way. He recorded two hits on Sunday, and knocked in two runs as well.

His knack for quality contact has overwhelmingly shone through this season, and Lee is nearly a consensus top 10 prospect down on the Phillies farm.

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Syracuse Mets: L 18-2

UTIL Dalton Guthrie - 1-for-3, 2B, R, BB

C Rafael Marchan - 1-for-3

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Hartford Yard Goats: W 6-3

OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 2-for-4, R, RBI, 2 K

RHP Andrew Schultz - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Hudson Valley Renegades: L 5-2

OF Marcus Lee Sang - 2-for-5, K

LHP Scott Moss - 3.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 1 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Tampa Tarpons: L 9-4

CF Cade Fergus - 1-for-4, 2 R, BB, K

C Caleb Ricketts - 1-for-5, 4 K

