Phillies Prospect Painter has Scoreless Streak Snapped

They say all good things must come to an end, and that old adage rang true on Saturday night, as Philadelphia Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter lost his scoreless streak after 32.1 innings of shutout baseball.

Yes, evaluators can now indeed confirm that Painter is human. His streak ending aside, the 19-year-old phenom tossed an impressive 6.1 innings of work on Saturday, walking one and striking out six in the process.

This season, Painter has logged 87.2 innings across three levels of the Phillies system. In that span, he's struck out a whopping 132 batters, while walking just 12 and allowing a minuscule five hits-per-nine. He has had an unbelievable year, and is sure to begin another lengthy scoreless streak sooner or later.

Other Top Stories:

Triple-A: Another Stellar Start for Michael Plassmeyer Catches Eyes

The Phillies might've found a diamond in the rough via a minor league trade.

Southpaw Michael Plassmeyer followed up an impactful and impressive major league debut by shoving for six innings with Lehigh Valley. The 25-year-old struck out six and walked two on Saturday, allowing a lone run on the night.

In his time with the IronPigs, Plassmeyer has worked 60.0 frames of 2.70 ERA ball, striking out 59 batters and walking just 17. The left-hander has exceeded all expectations, and could very well be an option that the Phillies turn to should they need a spot starter down the stretch this season.

Double-A: Late August Continues to be Kind to Johan Rojas

Johan Rojas logged his fifth multi-hit game since August 16 on Saturday, and continues to rake as the month dwindles. He additionally stole his 54th bag of the season, still having only been caught three times this season.

The dynamic center fielder cooled down significantly in late July and early August, but has once again begun to heat up, tacking 14 hits in his last 42 at-bats.

High-A: Baron Radcliff Makes Grand Entrance in August

When the Phillies drafted Baron Radcliff in the fifth round of the 2020 draft, they expected some big power numbers from the slugger.

Those numbers had yet to show themselves during his time in the Phillies organization, at least, until August reared its head. This month, Radcliff is on a major heater, hitting .328/.416/.657 with six home runs.

The 23-year-old still strikes out far too often, but conversely walks a great deal. He is the prime example of a three-true-outcomes type of player, a style which has proven to be valuable in this day and age of baseball.

On the season, he boasts a .773 OPS in a pitcher-friendly park. He should begin the season with Reading in 2023.

Single-A: Phillies Over-Slot Draftee Logs Three Hits in Affiliated Ball Debut

Emaarion Boyd, the Phillies big-money 11th round draftee this season, made his name known on Saturday. The speedy 19-year-old tacked three hits in his affiliated ball debut, and scored a run in Clearwater's loss to Tampa.

Boyd is fresh off of a fantastic stint in rookie ball where he hit .345 and reached base at a .472 clip. He joins fellow speedster draftee Justin Crawford in a stacked defensive outfield, and the two of them are sure to feed off of eachother as they grow and develop in the Phillies' system.

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Gwinnett Stripers: L 4-2

UTIL Johan Camargo - 1-for-1, R, RBI, 2 BB

RHP Nick Duron - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies: L 8-3

RHP Andrew Schultz - 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

OF Carlos De La Cruz - 1-for-4, 2B, K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Brooklyn Cyclones: L 8-3

RHP Albertus Barber - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

RHP Brett Schulze - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Tampa Tarpons: L 6-5

C Caleb Ricketts - 2-for-4, R, BB, 2 K

UTIL Jamari Baylor - 3-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI, K

