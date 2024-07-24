Paul Skenes Stars in First Pirates Loss
PITTSBURGH -- All-Star rookie starting pitcher Paul Skenes suffered his first loss for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but still had a fantastic game overall, showing his talents throughout.
Skenes finished with his longest career outing in the MLB, going 8.1 innings and throwing 104 pitches. He allowed just four hits, two earned runs and a home run, but also adding eight strikeouts without walking a batter in the 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday night.
His only faults of the game came when he threw a first pitch curveball to open the fifth inning, which Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado took over the left field wall to open up the scoring.
He would befuddle Cardinals batters until the ninth inning, when they let him come out again, as the Pirates tied it 1-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Skenes almost struck out Cardinals center fielder Michael Siani, but Pirates catcher Grandal dropped the foul back to him with two strikes.
Siani then hit a ball down the left field line and Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds looked to throw him out at second base, the Cardinals successfully challenged that he was safe before second baseman Nick Gonzales applied the tag, giving him the double.
Shortstop Masyn Winn then grounded out, but moved Siani to third base. Skenes then allowed a single to designated hitter Alec Burleson, scoring Siani and giving the Cardinals the lead.
The Pirates failed to support Skenes scoring just one run and failing to score with bases loaded in the second and fifth innings, respectively,
Skenes struck out Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt three times and both right fielder Lars Nootbarr and catcher Wilson Contreras twice for seven of his eight strikeotus.
Despite the loss, Skenes is still 6-1 overall with a 1.93 ERA, 74.2 innings pitched and 97 strikeouts to 13 walks, 7.5 K/BB and just 16 earned runs allowed.
It is also his first loss since the Pirates drafted him and when he was pitching for LSU in college. That loss came on the road to Arkansas, 5-4 on May 25, 2023, allowing two earned runs in 3.2 innings pitched.
