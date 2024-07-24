Pirates Bats Falter in Loss to Cardinals
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates got a great performance from rookie starter Paul Skenes, but failed to support him, losing 2-1 to the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday night at PNC Park.
The Pirates (51-50) have dropped two out of their past three games, after winning six in a row, but have still won seven out of their last nine games and nine of their last 12 games.
The Pirates managed to load the bases in the bottom of the second inning, as first baseman Rowdy Tellez walked and center fielder Jack Suwinski singled, while catcher Yasmani Grandal managed to get on first base after he hit the ball right off of Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn.
Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen did not come through, as he popped out to center field.
Skenes, who pitched four scoreless innings to start the game, but allowed a home run to Nolan Arenado, who hit a first pitch curveball at the knees over the left field wall to open up the scoring.
Suwinski began the bottom of the fifth inning with a single to left field, but the Pirates got two quick outs with Grandal and McCutchen popping out.
Left fielder Bryan Reynolds would walk to put two runners on and Lynn would throw a wild pitch over catcher Wilson Contreras, allowing the runners to move up a base. Shortstop Oneil Cruz worked a full count and then walked to load the bases.
Second baseman Nick Gonzales would hit a weak ball that looked to benefit him, but Contreras threw him out at first base to end the inning.
Lynn finished his day after 86 pitches in 5.0 innings pitched, allowing just four hits and three walks, while making two strikeouts and not allowing a single run.
Cardinals left-handed reliever John King pitched a perfect sixth inning, but gave up a single to Pirates pinch hitter Connor Joe, leading to a bullpen change.
Right-handed pitcher Adam Kittredge came in for the Cardinals and forced Grandal into a double play and struckout McCutchen to end the seventh inning unscathed.
Cruz hit a slider way off the plate from Cardinals left-handed reliever JoJo Romero, which fell between shortstop Masyn Winn and centefielder Michael Siani. He would extend the play into a double, as he never stopped running and Siani was late to react.
Gonzales then came through the clutch, taking the first pitch and hitting it for a single into center field, scoring Cruz from second base to tie it at 1-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Ke'Bryan Hayes came into pinch-hit for Tellez, but Cardinals right-handed reliever Ryan Fernandez got him to hit into a double-play to end the inning.
Skenes came back out for the ninth inning and almost struck out Siani, but Grandal dropped the foul back to him. Siani then hit a ball down the left field line and Reynolds looked to throw him out at second base, the Cardinals successfully challenged that he was safe before Gonzales applied the tag, giving him the double.
Winn then grounded out, but moved Siani to third base. Skenes then allowed a single to designated hitter Alec Burleson, scoring Siani and giving the Cardinals the lead.
Skenes finished with 8.0 innings pitched and eight strikeouts, four hits and two earned runs in 104 pitches, his longest outing of his young career.
Pirates right-handed reliever Carmen Mlodzinski came in for Skenes and shut it down, striking out Contreras and forcing left fielder Brendan Donovan to ground out to end the inning.
Cardinals closer in Ryan Helsley struck out outfielder Joshua Palacios, infielder Jared Triolo and Joe in the bottom of the ninth inning to finish off the Pirates, earning his 33rd save, most in the MLB.
The Pirates will look to win the series against the Cardinals Wednesday afternoon, with first pitch at 12:35 p.m.
