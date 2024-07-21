Pirates Drop Series Finale to Phillies
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates failed to sweep their rival in the Philadelphia Phillies, dropping the series finale Sunday afternoon at PNC Park, 6-0.
The loss for the Pirates (50-49) ends a six game winning streak, stretching back before the All-Star break to July 11. They have still won eight of their past 10 games and nine of their past 13 contests, splitting a home series with the New York Mets, taking two games out of three against NL Central rival in the Milwaukee Brewers, sweeping the MLB-worst Chicago White Sox, with the latter two series on the road and winning two against the Phillies (63-36).
Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Marco Gonzales struggled in the top of the second inning dealing with the excellent Phillies lineup.
He allowed a single to third baseman Alec Bohm, then after right fielder Nick Castellanos fouled out, second baseman Edmundo Sosa doubled, moving Bohm to third base.
Gonzales got left fielder Weston Wilson to fly out, but Bohm did score and Sosa moved to third base. He then allowed a single to catcher Garrett Stubbs, scoring Sosa to make it a 2-0 lead.
The Pirates went down two outs early, but managed to load the bases in the bottom of the third inning, as Philies right-handed starting pitcher Tyler Phillips hit catcher Joey Bart, designated hitter Andrew McCutchen hit a single to centerfield and Phillips walked left fielder Bryan Reynolds.
Phillips got the Phillies out of the inning unscathed, as he struckout Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz.
Gonzales went 84 pitches, but after allowing singles to Phillies centerfielder Cristian Pache and first baseman Bryce Harper, Pirates manager Derek Shelton chose to make a change in the fifth inning.
He brought out right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana, who came in and struck out Bohm to get out of the inning unscathed.
Right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas came in for the Pirates in the seventh inning and walked Stubbs to start off. He managed to strikeout Pache and looked to get a ground out from designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, but Cruz didn't catch the throw from second baseman Nick Gonzales, keeping Stubbs on at second base.
The second base umpire initially called Stubbs out, but the Phillies successfully challenged, as Cruz just dropped the ball, not due to interference from Stubbs.
The Phillies added to their lead, as shortstop Trea Turner singled to right field, scoring Stubbs and moving Schwarber to third base. Harper grounded out, but brought Schwarber home, making it 4-0.
Bohm would extend the Phillies advantage, as he singled to left field, scoring Turner from second base.
Phillips had a fantastic performance for Philadelphia, pitching 6.0 innings, allowing just four hits and one walk and no runs in the win.
The Phillies managed to load the bases in the top of the eighth inning, but Turner would ground out to Pirates third baseman Ke'Byran Hayes to end the inning.
Castellanos would hit a solo shot to cap off the Phillies scoring on the day, extending their advantage to 6-0.
The Phillies bullpen also starred in the victory, with right-handed Yunior Marte, left-handed Jose Alvarado and right-handed Jose Ruiz pitching scoreless seventh, eighth and ninth innings to stifle the Pirates late on.
The Pirates will look to bounce back, as they host NL Central divisional rival St. Louis Cardinals in their next series. First game is Monday night with first pitch at 6:40 p.m.
