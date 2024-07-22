Pirates GM Updates Two Key Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates got a quick update on when two important names will be available to return to the lineup this season. With the National League Wild Card race heating up, and Pittsburgh sitting over .500 in the second half of the year, the team is patentially waiting for the return of some key pieces to their team.
At the beginning of July, the Pirates placed rookie pitcher Jared Jones on the injured list with a right lat strain. He's continuing his rehab in Bradenton, Fla., but could be looking at a longer process than originally planned.
Meanwhile, Bailey Falter threw a simulation game at PNC Park and is expected to enter his rehab assignment soon. His recovery is expected to be shorter than Jones', giving himself a shot at a return in the near future.
Speaking with 93.7 The Fan, general manager Ben Cherington updates both injury timelines, saying Falter is looking at a shorter assignment, while Jones could be waiting until next month to test a return.
"Pretty optimistic about where Bailey Falter is," Cherington said. "He did a sim game here at PNC over the break … He’s in a good spot on his way back."
As for Jones, he's headed into August.
The Pirates are also waiting on the return of Ryan Borucki, who is currently rehabbing in the minors. Due to Borucki's injury being nerve-related, the rehab process is more intense, and therefore, the return timeline is a bit more unknown.
"It’s been a little bit more of a grind in his recovery," Cherington said. "We still really believe that Ryan is in a position to impact us out of the bullpen this year. We know how important he was to us last year. The injury he had was a nerve-related injury and these are just harder to predict how they’re gonna respond."
Borucki is still pitching as he works through the injury, but Cherington confirmed he's not feeling 100% yet.
