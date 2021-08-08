Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsForum
Search
Publish date:

Rangers vs A's: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves, Injury Update

The Texas Rangers look to avoid a three-game sweep and snap their five-game skid in Oakland on Sunday afternoon.
Author:

Texas Rangers (39-72) at Oakland Athletics (63-48)

Sunday, August 8, 2021
3:07 PM CT
Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, CA

Probables:
TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (5-8, 5.25 ERA)
vs
OAK: RHP James Kaprielian (5-4, 3.24 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Oakland Athletics
TV: NBC Sports California
Radio: KNEW 960, KIQI, A's Cast

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  2. 3B Yonny Hernandez
  3. RF Adolis García
  4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  5. 2B Andy Ibáñez
  6. C Jonah Heim
  7. DH Brock Holt
  8. CF DJ Peters
  9. LF Jason Martin

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

  1. LF Mark Canha
  2. CF Starling Marte
  3. 1B Matt Olson
  4. DH Jed Lowrie
  5. 2B Josh Harrison
  6. C Sean Murphy
  7. 3B Matt Chapman
  8. RF Seth Brown
  9. SS Elvis Andrus

Recommended Articles

Aug 7, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; The scoreboard displays the speed of a pitch thrown by Texas Rangers second baseman Brock Holt (not pictured) during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.
Play

Rangers vs A's: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves, Injury Update

The Texas Rangers look to avoid a three-game sweep and snap their five-game skid in Oakland on Sunday afternoon.

Aug 7, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Brock Holt (16) tips his cap after the final out of the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.
Play

Rangers Throttled By A's, Brock Holt Throws 30-MPH Pitch In Relief

The Texas Rangers were shellacked by the Oakland A's on Saturday, but at least Brock Holt gave us all something to laugh about.

Aug 7, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Bartolo Colon (40) has water poured on him by shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) and second baseman Rougned Odor (12) after breaking the record for most wins by a latin born player after a game against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
Play

Rangers History Today: Bartolo Colón Sets MLB Record For Most Wins By Latin American Pitcher

Bartolo Colón wrapped up his career with the Texas Rangers, and on this day he won his 246th career game, and it was a big deal.

Rangers Roster Moves

  • LHP Wes Benjamin recalled from Triple-A Round Rock
  • RHP Jimmy Herget optioned to Round Rock

Manager Chris Woodward explained the move was made because the Rangers need another arm out of the bullpen on Sunday. The bullpen was taxed after Saturday's 12-3 loss.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • Dane Dunning (right ankle impingement): Manager Chris Woodward said Dunning's ankle has been bothering him for "a few" starts. The Rangers intend for him to only miss one start, barring any setbacks.
  • John King (left shoulder inflammation): King is back to 100 percent, and is going on a rehab assignment to Round Rock. He is scheduled to pitch multiple innings of relief on Tuesday. It could be only a one-game rehab stint. The Rangers will evaluate after the outing.
  • Eli White (right elbow strain): White's elbow was described as a flexor strain by Chris Woodward on Saturday, and said the club is in a "wait and see" mode for a couple of weeks before deciding what the best plan is for his rehab. With the short amount of time left in the season, time is running out for White to make a case for playing time next year.

60-Day Injured List

  • Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. The procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field and is considered ahead of schedule. He could begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September.
  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.
  • Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering well, and was ahead of schedule. He started swinging the bat last week, but suffered a minor setback. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Aug 7, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; The scoreboard displays the speed of a pitch thrown by Texas Rangers second baseman Brock Holt (not pictured) during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.
Game Day

Rangers vs A's: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves, Injury Update

Aug 7, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Brock Holt (16) tips his cap after the final out of the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.
News

Rangers Throttled By A's, Brock Holt Throws 30-MPH Pitch In Relief

Aug 7, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Bartolo Colon (40) has water poured on him by shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) and second baseman Rougned Odor (12) after breaking the record for most wins by a latin born player after a game against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
News

Rangers History Today: Bartolo Colón Sets MLB Record For Most Wins By Latin American Pitcher

Jun 30, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Eli White (41) hits a double during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.
Game Day

Rangers vs A's: Starting Lineups, Eli White Injury Update

USATSI_16525613_168388671_lowres
Game Day

Foltynewicz's Gem Not Enough As Rangers Fall In Extra Innings to A's

dak rangers
News

Rangers Helping Cowboys QB Dak With Injury

Apr 20, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramon Laureano (22) reacts after a called third strike during the fourth inning |T\ at RingCentral Coliseum.
News

Oakland's Ramón Laureano Suspended 80 Games For PED Violation

Jun 21, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nate Lowe (30) hits a double in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs A's: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Aug 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Spencer Howard (31) pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels Globe Life Field.
News

Howard, Hearn Ready For Increased Roles With Rangers