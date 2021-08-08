Rangers vs A's: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves, Injury Update

The Texas Rangers look to avoid a three-game sweep and snap their five-game skid in Oakland on Sunday afternoon.

Texas Rangers (39-72) at Oakland Athletics (63-48)

Sunday, August 8, 2021

3:07 PM CT

Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, CA

Probables:

TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (5-8, 5.25 ERA)

vs

OAK: RHP James Kaprielian (5-4, 3.24 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Oakland Athletics

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: KNEW 960, KIQI, A's Cast

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 3B Yonny Hernandez RF Adolis García 1B Nathaniel Lowe 2B Andy Ibáñez C Jonah Heim DH Brock Holt CF DJ Peters LF Jason Martin

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

LF Mark Canha CF Starling Marte 1B Matt Olson DH Jed Lowrie 2B Josh Harrison C Sean Murphy 3B Matt Chapman RF Seth Brown SS Elvis Andrus

Rangers Roster Moves

LHP Wes Benjamin recalled from Triple-A Round Rock

RHP Jimmy Herget optioned to Round Rock

Manager Chris Woodward explained the move was made because the Rangers need another arm out of the bullpen on Sunday. The bullpen was taxed after Saturday's 12-3 loss.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Dane Dunning (right ankle impingement): Manager Chris Woodward said Dunning's ankle has been bothering him for "a few" starts. The Rangers intend for him to only miss one start, barring any setbacks.

Manager Chris Woodward said Dunning's ankle has been bothering him for "a few" starts. The Rangers intend for him to only miss one start, barring any setbacks. John King (left shoulder inflammation): King is back to 100 percent, and is going on a rehab assignment to Round Rock. He is scheduled to pitch multiple innings of relief on Tuesday. It could be only a one-game rehab stint. The Rangers will evaluate after the outing.

King is back to 100 percent, and is going on a rehab assignment to Round Rock. He is scheduled to pitch multiple innings of relief on Tuesday. It could be only a one-game rehab stint. The Rangers will evaluate after the outing. Eli White (right elbow strain): White's elbow was described as a flexor strain by Chris Woodward on Saturday, and said the club is in a "wait and see" mode for a couple of weeks before deciding what the best plan is for his rehab. With the short amount of time left in the season, time is running out for White to make a case for playing time next year.

60-Day Injured List

Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. The procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field and is considered ahead of schedule. He could begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September.

Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. The procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field and is considered ahead of schedule. He could begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September. Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.

Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined. Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering well, and was ahead of schedule. He started swinging the bat last week, but suffered a minor setback. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends.

Calhoun is recovering well, and was ahead of schedule. He started swinging the bat last week, but suffered a minor setback. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends. Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.

Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months.

