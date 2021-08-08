Rangers vs A's: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves, Injury Update
Texas Rangers (39-72) at Oakland Athletics (63-48)
Sunday, August 8, 2021
3:07 PM CT
Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, CA
Probables:
TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (5-8, 5.25 ERA)
vs
OAK: RHP James Kaprielian (5-4, 3.24 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270
Oakland Athletics
TV: NBC Sports California
Radio: KNEW 960, KIQI, A's Cast
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 3B Yonny Hernandez
- RF Adolis García
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- 2B Andy Ibáñez
- C Jonah Heim
- DH Brock Holt
- CF DJ Peters
- LF Jason Martin
Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup
- LF Mark Canha
- CF Starling Marte
- 1B Matt Olson
- DH Jed Lowrie
- 2B Josh Harrison
- C Sean Murphy
- 3B Matt Chapman
- RF Seth Brown
- SS Elvis Andrus
The Texas Rangers look to avoid a three-game sweep and snap their five-game skid in Oakland on Sunday afternoon.
Rangers Throttled By A's, Brock Holt Throws 30-MPH Pitch In Relief
The Texas Rangers were shellacked by the Oakland A's on Saturday, but at least Brock Holt gave us all something to laugh about.
Rangers History Today: Bartolo Colón Sets MLB Record For Most Wins By Latin American Pitcher
Bartolo Colón wrapped up his career with the Texas Rangers, and on this day he won his 246th career game, and it was a big deal.
Rangers Roster Moves
- LHP Wes Benjamin recalled from Triple-A Round Rock
- RHP Jimmy Herget optioned to Round Rock
Manager Chris Woodward explained the move was made because the Rangers need another arm out of the bullpen on Sunday. The bullpen was taxed after Saturday's 12-3 loss.
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Dane Dunning (right ankle impingement): Manager Chris Woodward said Dunning's ankle has been bothering him for "a few" starts. The Rangers intend for him to only miss one start, barring any setbacks.
- John King (left shoulder inflammation): King is back to 100 percent, and is going on a rehab assignment to Round Rock. He is scheduled to pitch multiple innings of relief on Tuesday. It could be only a one-game rehab stint. The Rangers will evaluate after the outing.
- Eli White (right elbow strain): White's elbow was described as a flexor strain by Chris Woodward on Saturday, and said the club is in a "wait and see" mode for a couple of weeks before deciding what the best plan is for his rehab. With the short amount of time left in the season, time is running out for White to make a case for playing time next year.
60-Day Injured List
- Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. The procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field and is considered ahead of schedule. He could begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September.
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.
- Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering well, and was ahead of schedule. He started swinging the bat last week, but suffered a minor setback. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months.
