Texas is on a seven-game losing streak going into Sunday's series finale at Fenway Park.

This hasn't been a good stretch or series for the Texas Rangers. The season-high losing streak is up to seven games with Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Texas dropped the opener of the series 9-8 in heartbreaking fashion on Thursday and were blown out 9-1 on Friday. Boston goes for a four-game sweep in a 12:35 start.

Texas had a few bright spots Saturday, as Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe homered in the eighth. A potential rally ended the ninth ended with the bases loaded as Semien struck out and Corey Seager grounded out to end the game.

Texas (58-74) is a season-low 16 games under .500. Despite the club’s poor play, especially since the All-Star break, the Rangers are only two wins short of last season’s total.

Texas made a couple of roster moves before Sunday's game, including designating Dallas Keuchel for assignment. The former CY Young winner, signed to a Minor League contract on July 26, had been shelled in his two starts for the Rangers, including Friday in Boston. Keuchel went 0-2 with a 12.60 ERA over 10 innings with Texas.

In a corresponding move, left-handed pitcher John King was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. King had traveled with the team to Boston as a member of the taxi squad.

Texas Rangers (58-74) at Boston Red Sox (66-68)

Sept. 4, 2022, Fenway Park, Boston, 1235 p.m. (CDT)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (3-7, 4.16)

Vs.

BOS: RHP Josh Winckowski (5-7, 5.83)

Rangers Pregame Transactions:

None.

Rangers Injury List:

P Cole Ragans (15-day, left calf strain), placed on Aug. 26, retroactive to Aug. 23. Eligible to return on Sept. 7.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return, but his recovery was expected to take 4-6 weeks.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to be activated. He is on a throwing program in an effort to return.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to be activated on Sept. 2. Note: This is the second time Barlow has been on the injured list due to a blister in the past two months.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to return at some point this season.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Red Sox – NESN

Radio/Internet

Rangers –105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Red Sox –WEEI 93.7FM

–

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

Boston Red Sox Starting Lineup

You can find Art Garcia on Twitter @ArtGarcia92.

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.