Rangers vs Padres: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers welcome the San Diego Padres sans Fernando Tatis Jr. for a three-game weekend series.

San Diego Padres (4-3) at Texas Rangers (3-3)

Friday, April 9, 2021

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

Probables:

SDP: RHP Joe Musgrove (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Kohei Arihara (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

San Diego Padres

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 3B Anderson Tejeda RF Joey Gallo DH Nate Lowe 2B Nick Solak 1B Ronald Guzmán C Jose Trevino LF Eli White CF Leody Taveras

San Diego Padres Starting Lineup

CF Trent Grisham 1B Jurickson Profar 3B Manny Machado DH Eric Hosmer RF Wil Myers 2B Jake Cronenworth LF Tommy Pham SS Ha-Seong Kim C Victor Caratini

Rangers Roster Moves

LHP Brett Martin activated from the 10-day Injured List

INF Anderson Tejeda recalled from alternate training site

RHP Matt Bush (right elbow inflammation) placed on 10-day IL, retroactive to April 8

INF Brock Holt (right hamstring strain) placed on 10-day IL, retroactive to April 7

Missing Star

The San Diego Padres are without their superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. The 22-year-old phenom is nursing a partial tear in the labrum of his left shoulder. As of now, he has been able to avoid surgery on his shoulder, which would effectively end his season if he went under the knife.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery in 2020): The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady.

The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady. Matt Bush (right elbow inflammation): The Rangers are in the process of evaluating the severity of the injury. Given his injury history, the Rangers erred on the side of caution in an effort to protect Bush's health.

The Rangers are in the process of evaluating the severity of the injury. Given his injury history, the Rangers erred on the side of caution in an effort to protect Bush's health. Willie Calhoun (left groin strain): Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels said on Tuesday Calhoun is "not far off" from heading to the alternate training site to begin the intake testing process. With the way COVID-19 protocols are this season, this is a positive sign that his return is on the horizon.

Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels said on Tuesday Calhoun is "not far off" from heading to the alternate training site to begin the intake testing process. With the way COVID-19 protocols are this season, this is a positive sign that his return is on the horizon. Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is nearly two weeks into a 3-4 week prognosis. He has begun a light rehab, but has yet to participate in any baseball activity.

Davis is nearly two weeks into a 3-4 week prognosis. He has begun a light rehab, but has yet to participate in any baseball activity. Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Evans is throwing bullpens and is scheduled to appear in upcoming minor league games in Arizona. His exact timetable is still undetermined.

Evans is throwing bullpens and is scheduled to appear in upcoming minor league games in Arizona. His exact timetable is still undetermined. Brock Holt (right hamstring strain): Rangers manager Chris Woodward defined Holt's injury as "not that serious" on Friday. The Rangers expect him to be ready by the end of his time on the IL.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward defined Holt's injury as "not that serious" on Friday. The Rangers expect him to be ready by the end of his time on the IL. Sam Huff (Grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. He will undergo one more MRI and the club will make their determination from there.

Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. He will undergo one more MRI and the club will make their determination from there. Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): On Tuesday, Jon Daniels put Rodríguez in a similar timetable as Willie Calhoun, that he's "not far off" from heading to the alternate training site.

60-Day Injured List

Jonathan Hernández (low-grade UCL sprain): Hernández will have a four-week follow-up MRI this week, at which point next steps will be determined.

Hernández will have a four-week follow-up MRI this week, at which point next steps will be determined. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery last Wednesday, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Other Rangers Injuries

Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung had successful surgery last Monday, and is back in Arizona beginning his rehab. His estimated recovery time is 6-8 weeks.

