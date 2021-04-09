Rangers vs Padres: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves, Injury Report
San Diego Padres (4-3) at Texas Rangers (3-3)
Friday, April 9, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
SDP: RHP Joe Musgrove (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Kohei Arihara (0-0, 5.40 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
San Diego Padres
TV: Bally Sports San Diego
Radio: KWFN, XEMO
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 3B Anderson Tejeda
- RF Joey Gallo
- DH Nate Lowe
- 2B Nick Solak
- 1B Ronald Guzmán
- C Jose Trevino
- LF Eli White
- CF Leody Taveras
San Diego Padres Starting Lineup
- CF Trent Grisham
- 1B Jurickson Profar
- 3B Manny Machado
- DH Eric Hosmer
- RF Wil Myers
- 2B Jake Cronenworth
- LF Tommy Pham
- SS Ha-Seong Kim
- C Victor Caratini
Rangers Roster Moves
- LHP Brett Martin activated from the 10-day Injured List
- INF Anderson Tejeda recalled from alternate training site
- RHP Matt Bush (right elbow inflammation) placed on 10-day IL, retroactive to April 8
- INF Brock Holt (right hamstring strain) placed on 10-day IL, retroactive to April 7
Missing Star
The San Diego Padres are without their superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. The 22-year-old phenom is nursing a partial tear in the labrum of his left shoulder. As of now, he has been able to avoid surgery on his shoulder, which would effectively end his season if he went under the knife.
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery in 2020): The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady.
- Matt Bush (right elbow inflammation): The Rangers are in the process of evaluating the severity of the injury. Given his injury history, the Rangers erred on the side of caution in an effort to protect Bush's health.
- Willie Calhoun (left groin strain): Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels said on Tuesday Calhoun is "not far off" from heading to the alternate training site to begin the intake testing process. With the way COVID-19 protocols are this season, this is a positive sign that his return is on the horizon.
- Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is nearly two weeks into a 3-4 week prognosis. He has begun a light rehab, but has yet to participate in any baseball activity.
- Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Evans is throwing bullpens and is scheduled to appear in upcoming minor league games in Arizona. His exact timetable is still undetermined.
- Brock Holt (right hamstring strain): Rangers manager Chris Woodward defined Holt's injury as "not that serious" on Friday. The Rangers expect him to be ready by the end of his time on the IL.
- Sam Huff (Grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. He will undergo one more MRI and the club will make their determination from there.
- Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): On Tuesday, Jon Daniels put Rodríguez in a similar timetable as Willie Calhoun, that he's "not far off" from heading to the alternate training site.
60-Day Injured List
- Jonathan Hernández (low-grade UCL sprain): Hernández will have a four-week follow-up MRI this week, at which point next steps will be determined.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery last Wednesday, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
Other Rangers Injuries
- Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung had successful surgery last Monday, and is back in Arizona beginning his rehab. His estimated recovery time is 6-8 weeks.
Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for SI's InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.
