Rangers Biggest Remaining Roster Hole Could Be Filled By Veteran Free Agent Pitcher

Spring training is a month away for the Texas Rangers and the rest of MLB. It has been an offseason of change for the Rangers, who parted ways with manager Bruce Bochy and hired Skip Schumaker as his replacement. There have been some big decisions made in terms of the roster.

Texas said goodbye to some key players who helped win the 2023 World Series, while also adding depth at some key positions. One area that could still be addressed by Chris Young ahead of spring training is the starting rotation.

The Rangers return Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi at the top of the rotation, but after that is where things get a little questionable.

They do have some young up-and-coming arms that could be ready to step into the rotation and contribute, but there are also free agent options remaining. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed one realistic option for each team to fill their biggest roster hole, and he had Texas sign a veteran right-handed pitcher.

Lucas Giolito Would Fill Rangers Biggest Roster Hole

Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

When it comes to Lucas Giolito this offseason, he has been mentioned as an answer for a lot of teams in terms of filling out a starting rotation. This isn't the first time he has been mentioned to the Rangers, and truth be told, it makes a ton of sense.

"The Rangers set out to shed payroll this winter, and they've done an impressive enough job on that front that they now have a projected buffer of more than $30M below the luxury-tax threshold. Time to refocus on building a winner? This rotation gets mighty questionable in a hurry beyond the dynamic duo of Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, but they could probably afford RHP Lucas Giolito at this point,'' wrote Miller.

Giolito had a nice 2025 season with the Boston Red Sox, coming off of surgery that cost him the 2024 season. In 26 starts, the 31-year-old went 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA in 145 innings with 131 strikeouts and a 2.1 WAR. He was a key piece to a Red Sox rotation that overachieved at times and got Boston back to the playoffs.

Giolito is betting on himself after declining his option and hitting free agency. He has yet to be signed, which isn't really surprising, but he would be a very good fit for Schumaker as a No. 3 starter behind deGrom and Eovaldi. Texas is reportedly turning its attention to pitching, and Giolito would certainly fill one remaining Rangers roster hole.

